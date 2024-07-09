Chipotle is bringing back its gold foil wrapped burritos

In This Story CMG AF

Chipotle Mexican Grill wants to move past its burrito bowl sizing debacle – and it hopes gold-foil sheets will help.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The Mexican dining chain said it plans to start wrapping burritos in gold foil across all locations on July 25, one day before the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics begin.

Advertisement

It will be the first time gold foil wrapping paper is used at Chipotle’s restaurants in France, the company said, adding that the shiny sheet promotion will be available nationwide while supplies last.

Advertisement

Moreover, customers do not have to worry about making changes or asking for additions, as the gold-plated paper is included in both online orders and in-person.

Advertisement

It isn’t the first time Chipotle is taking to gold foil to bundle up its burritos. The chain first introduced the Olympic-spirited promotion in the summer of 2021 to commemorate the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

The promotion, however, may not reach as many Parisian tourists as initially anticipated, as the summer games are not turning out to be the tourism draw that many expected. Air France KLM Group, the parent company of both airlines, says that the event is actually driving away visitors to France’s capital.

Advertisement

The financial impact of all those vacationers changing their usual summer plans is expected to be as much as €180 million, or $193 million.

“International markets show a significant avoidance of Paris,” the company said in a release Monday. “Travel between the city and other destinations is also below the usual June-August average as residents in France seem to be postponing their holidays until after the Olympic Games or considering alternative travel plans.”

Advertisement

-Melvin Backman contributed to this article.

Read more: Analysts ordered 75 burrito bowls from 8 Chipotles. Here’s what they found