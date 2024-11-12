Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don't know butter has milk

In This Story COST +1.17%

Costco (COST+1.17% ) recalled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-brand butter products last month because they were missing a legally-required allergy statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as Class II on Nov. 7. This designation is defined by the agency as a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” but “the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest, a Litttlefield, Texas-based manufacturer of milk products, initiated the recall in October because the Kirkland Signature-branded products “may be missing the Contains Milk statement,” according to the FDA.

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz.

Here are the recalled products

1,300 cases /46,800 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter, Net Wt 16 oz (1 lb) 453g, Four 4 oz (113g) sticks

900 cases / 32,400 pounds of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter, Net Wt 16 oz (1 lb) 453g, Four 4 oz (113g) sticks

The affected products were distributed across the state of Texas and are labeled with “Best by” dates between between February 22, 2025, and March 29, 2025.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 requires products made with any of the eight major food allergens to have a label immediately after the product’s ingredient list with the word “Contains” followed by a list of the allergens.

The major food allergens are milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. These allergens account for about 90% of food allergies, according to the FDA.

Common symptoms of a food allergy reactions include hives, flushed skin or rash, face swelling, vomiting, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, and difficulty breathing, according to the FDA.

This recall comes as Costco is already facing a separate recall of ready-made meal kits due to a potential contamination of listeria.