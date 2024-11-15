Costco's big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup

Costco pulled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-branded butter last month after it was found to be missing a crucial allergy warning. In fast food, it literally pays to be “friendly,” yet some chains are falling short on personal customer interactions. Amazon isn’t just outpacing retailers like Target and Walmart in the U.S. price wars – it’s also claiming the bulk of online sales. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.