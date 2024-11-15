Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Costco's big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup

Business News

Costco's big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup

Plus, shareholders sue Chipotle over its viral portion size debacle

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan / Staff, SOPA Images, kuremo, Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

Costco pulled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-branded butter last month after it was found to be missing a crucial allergy warning. In fast food, it literally pays to be “friendly,” yet some chains are falling short on personal customer interactions. Amazon isn’t just outpacing retailers like Target and Walmart in the U.S. price wars – it’s also claiming the bulk of online sales. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don't know butter has milk

Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk

In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) recalled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-brand butter products last month because they were missing a legally required allergy statement.

McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.

Bankrupt Red Lobster is getting rid of Endless Shrimp — and bringing back a menu classic

Bankrupt Red Lobster is getting rid of Endless Shrimp — and bringing back a menu classic

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: kuremo (Getty Images)

Red Lobster is making big changes to its menu as part of its restructuring after filing for bankruptcy. Gone is the popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, but the seafood chain is introducing new dishes and bringing back a fan favorite.

Walmart and Target are playing into Amazon's hands

Walmart and Target are playing into Amazon’s hands

Amazon logo in Katowice, Poland on May 07, 2024.
Amazon logo in Katowice, Poland on May 07, 2024.
Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Trips to retailers such as Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) have become a hassle, with everyday essentials locked up. Rising frustration over the practice is sending shoppers straight to Amazon (AMZN).

Amazon's top 10 Black Friday deals

Amazon’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: HJBC (Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering discounts across a wide range of categories, giving shoppers a chance to score big on deals.

Walmart's top 10 Black Friday deals

Walmart’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Walmart (WMT) is offering deals across numerous categories.

Target's top 10 Black Friday deals

Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, Target (TGT) is offering deals across a variety of categories.

Amazon is beating Walmart and Target — again

Amazon is beating Walmart and Target — again

Amazon is the “lowest-price” retailer for the eighth consecutive year.
Amazon is the “lowest-price” retailer for the eighth consecutive year.
Image: Amazon

Amazon is winning the U.S. price wars, leaving Walmart and Target behind for the eighth consecutive year.

Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump's tariffs

Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump’s tariffs

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: RYAN COLLERD (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s re-election could spell trouble for retailers and consumers, especially if his proposal to implement major tariffs on imports comes to fruition.

Amazon's super-cheap Temu competitor is here

Amazon’s super-cheap Temu competitor is here

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: Amazon

Amazon launched its Temu and Shein competitor on Wednesday, offering ultra-low-cost items and trying to entice back customers fleeing the platform for better deals.

Chipotle's viral portion size controversy has sparked a shareholder lawsuit

Chipotle’s viral portion size controversy has sparked a shareholder lawsuit

A Chipotle Midtown Manhattan.
A Chipotle Midtown Manhattan.
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is facing a class action lawsuit from shareholders who claim the company misled investors about inconsistent portion sizes, leading to higher costs and a significant dip in stock value.

Taco Bell is bringing back some classics

Taco Bell is bringing back some classics

A Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box in Washington, DC on August 26, 2024.
A Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box in Washington, DC on August 26, 2024.
Image: Scott Suchman for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Taco Bell (YUM) is tapping into nostalgia with the return of some classic menu items, hoping to rekindle the magic for long-time customers.

Costco is selling a cookware set that costs more than its gold bars

Costco is selling a cookware set that costs more than its gold bars

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup
Image: BING-JHEN HONG (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) is getting into the luxury cookware market.

Read More

8 fast food chains with the highest delivery app fees

8 fast food chains with the highest delivery app fees

A McDonald’s branch in the commercial area of Barcelona, Spain, on October 29, 2024.
A McDonald’s branch in the commercial area of Barcelona, Spain, on October 29, 2024.
Image: Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

These days, convenience comes at a steep price — and ordering food straight to your door is no longer just a treat — it’s increasingly a budget buster.

