Costco's big butter recall, and Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Target: Retail news roundup

Costco pulled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-branded butter last month after it was found to be missing a crucial allergy warning. In fast food, it literally pays to be “friendly,” yet some chains are falling short on personal customer interactions. Amazon isn’t just outpacing retailers like Target and Walmart in the U.S. price wars – it’s also claiming the bulk of online sales. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk
The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.
Red Lobster is making big changes to its menu as part of its restructuring after filing for bankruptcy. Gone is the popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, but the seafood chain is introducing new dishes and bringing back a fan favorite.
Amazon launched its Temu and Shein competitor on Wednesday, offering ultra-low-cost items and trying to entice back customers fleeing the platform for better deals.
These days, convenience comes at a steep price — and ordering food straight to your door is no longer just a treat — it’s increasingly a budget buster.
