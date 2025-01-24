You can be a Costco snack critic and get paid thousands. Here's how

As the Super Bowl approaches, many football fans are preparing for game-day parties – and that means snacks. For Costco (COST+0.02% ) shoppers, it could also be a prime opportunity to make some extra cash.

FinanceBuzz is hiring a U.S.-based Costco shopper to review 20 of the retailer’s snacks and help create a comprehensive list of the best items for a game-day spread. The selected individual will be paid $1,000 for their time and effort, plus receive $500 gift card to cover the cost of their food haul.

The sampler will need to have access to a Costco membership, be 18 years or older, and live near a Costco location. Using the $500 gift card, the selected person will need to purchase 20 different frozen items, such as chicken wings, pizza, pigs in a blanket, and mozzarella sticks.

Each item will be evaluated based on ease of preparation, taste, and overall appeal for game-day. Additionally, a photograph based and a brief description of each item will be required. Applications close on Jan. 29, and selected samplers will have until Feb. 14 to complete the assignment.

Costco, known for its bulk purchases, is often a go-to for shoppers preparing to feed a crowd, including those who enjoy the “treasure hunt” experience.

The opportunity is not affiliated with or endorsed by Costco. FinanceBuzz is independently seeking a Costco shopper to help review game-day snacks. The platform said applicants should not contact Costco directly about the opportunity.

In recent news, Costco has also been at the center of a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) media spotlight. The retailer recently reaffirmed its strong support for DEI programs. At the company’s annual meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal from a conservative think tank that called for a report on the risks of maintaining DEI programs. Preliminary results showed that 98% of shares voted against the measure. Costco’s stance on DEI stands in contrast to some other major corporations that have scaled back such initiatives, including Walmart, McDonald’s, Google, Meta, Zoom, Ford (F-0.25% ), and John Deere (DE+0.29% ).