Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup

Costco is reportedly demanding price cuts from its Chinese suppliers as U.S. tariffs continue to take a toll.
With rising import costs due to tariffs, Costco (COST) – along with major U.S. retailers like Walmart – is trying to get suppliers to absorb some of the hit. This has placed additional pressure on Chinese exporters, who are already grappling with years of tariffs and razor-thin margins.
For Maria Rising, managing her health felt like chasing a phantom. The 30-year-old Lansing, Mich. consultant has for years battled polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — a hormonal disorder that can cause weight fluctuations, insulin resistance, and in some cases debilitating pain.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Florida — At Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, sunburnt guests in Michigan and Ohio State gear — the unofficial uniforms of Southwest Florida tourism — wait at the poolside for long-delayed fruity cocktails. The scene captures the essence of a property that opened with grand ambitions but now finds itself on the selling block.
As protests — peaceful and violent — against Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk show no signs of slowing down, the White House is stepping in.
“If you’re going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we’re coming after you,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said last week on Fox Business Network (FOXA). Her boss, President Donald Trump, has vowed that violent protestors are “going to go through hell.”
Tesla (TSLA) has issued its eighth Cybertruck recall, this time over faulty exterior panels that could become a road hazard.
The Austin, Texas-based automaker said the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel exterior trim panel, also known as a cant rail, can delaminate and detach from the electric pickup. That could leave the part lying on the road, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Walmart (WMT) is taking a page out of Costco’s (COST) playbook by ramping up its fuel station operations.
The retail giant plans to open or remodel over 450 fuel and convenience stations across 34 U.S. states by the end of 2025. Costco, by comparison, operates more than 700 gas stations, according to its latest annual report. Walmart and Costco did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment.
As Wall Street grapples with the increasing likelihood of a U.S. recession, the Trump administration has gone to bat defending President Donald Trump’s stock market-slamming trade policies.
The chief executive of the gambling company, Jason Robins, reveals that he watches their stock price like someone who watches sports