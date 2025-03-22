Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Business News

Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup

Plus, Trump is trying to save Tesla from the anti-Elon Musk crowd

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline&#39;s hotel fail: Business news roundup
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Photo: Sunseeker Resort, Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Costco follows Walmart’s lead on tariffs

Costco is reportedly demanding price cuts from its Chinese suppliers as U.S. tariffs continue to take a toll.

With rising import costs due to tariffs, Costco (COST) – along with major U.S. retailers like Walmart – is trying to get suppliers to absorb some of the hit. This has placed additional pressure on Chinese exporters, who are already grappling with years of tariffs and razor-thin margins.

The weight loss drug shortage is over — and some patients are ‘panicking’

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

For Maria Rising, managing her health felt like chasing a phantom. The 30-year-old Lansing, Mich. consultant has for years battled polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — a hormonal disorder that can cause weight fluctuations, insulin resistance, and in some cases debilitating pain.

An airline built a hotel. It crashed and burned

Image for article titled Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline&#39;s hotel fail: Business news roundup
Photo: Sunseeker Resort

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Florida — At Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, sunburnt guests in Michigan and Ohio State gear — the unofficial uniforms of Southwest Florida tourism — wait at the poolside for long-delayed fruity cocktails. The scene captures the essence of a property that opened with grand ambitions but now finds itself on the selling block. 

Trump is trying to save Tesla from the anti-Elon Musk crowd

Protesters gather outside of a Manhattan Tesla dealership to demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 08, 2025, in New York City.
Protesters gather outside of a Manhattan Tesla dealership to demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 08, 2025, in New York City.
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

As protests — peaceful and violent — against Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk show no signs of slowing down, the White House is stepping in.

“If you’re going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we’re coming after you,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said last week on Fox Business Network (FOXA). Her boss, President Donald Trump, has vowed that violent protestors are “going to go through hell.”

Tesla just recalled basically all the Cybertrucks ever sold in America

Tesla’s Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) has issued its eighth Cybertruck recall, this time over faulty exterior panels that could become a road hazard.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker said the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel exterior trim panel, also known as a cant rail, can delaminate and detach from the electric pickup. That could leave the part lying on the road, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Walmart is following Costco’s lead on gas stations

Image for article titled Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline&#39;s hotel fail: Business news roundup
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) is taking a page out of Costco’s (COST) playbook by ramping up its fuel station operations.

The retail giant plans to open or remodel over 450 fuel and convenience stations across 34 U.S. states by the end of 2025. Costco, by comparison, operates more than 700 gas stations, according to its latest annual report. Walmart and Costco did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment.

The cost of GLP-1s needs to come way down for benefits to be worth it, study says

In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago,
In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago,
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

While weight-loss drugs like Zepbound (LLY) and Wegovy (NVO) offer significant health benefits, their high costs make them economically inefficient under current U.S. healthcare standards, according to a new study published Friday in JAMA Health Forum.

Is a recession coming? Here’s what Trump, Elon Musk and the president’s allies are saying

President Donald Trump (right) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (left) have downplayed the potential negative effects of the White House’s tariff plans.
President Donald Trump (right) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (left) have downplayed the potential negative effects of the White House’s tariff plans.
Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

As Wall Street grapples with the increasing likelihood of a U.S. recession, the Trump administration has gone to bat defending President Donald Trump’s stock market-slamming trade policies.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Costco is following Walmart’s lead, pressuring China suppliers to absorb U.S. tariffs

DraftKings CEO says he’s not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
The chief executive of the gambling company, Jason Robins, reveals that he watches their stock price like someone who watches sports

