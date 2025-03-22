Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup

Costco is reportedly demanding price cuts from its Chinese suppliers as U.S. tariffs continue to take a toll.

With rising import costs due to tariffs, Costco (COST) – along with major U.S. retailers like Walmart – is trying to get suppliers to absorb some of the hit. This has placed additional pressure on Chinese exporters, who are already grappling with years of tariffs and razor-thin margins.

