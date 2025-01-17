Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Costco's DEI defense, Walmart's DEI backlash, and AI in fast food: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Costco's DEI defense, Walmart's DEI backlash, and AI in fast food: Retail news roundup

Plus, the FDA bans red dye No. 3 in food and beverages

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Costco&#39;s DEI defense, Walmart&#39;s DEI backlash, and AI in fast food: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan, Patrick T. Fallon, Patrick T. Fallon, Icon Sportswire

Costco (COST) is sticking to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments, while Walmart faces backlash from investors over its DEI pullback. Walmart is also venturing into luxury resale, now selling brands like Chanel and Prada online. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned red dye No. 3 in food and drinks after concerns about its cancer risk and effects on children’s behavior. The dye, found in candy and cereals, has been controversial for decades.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Costco is holding the line on DEI

Costco is holding the line on DEI

A Costco in Richmond, California.
A Costco in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

At a time when many large U.S. companies are scaling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, Costco is standing firm in its commitment to these initiatives.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Walmart investors are slamming its DEI retreat as ‘disheartening’

Walmart investors are slamming its DEI retreat as ‘disheartening’

Employees restock shelves of school supplies at a Walmart in Burbank, California on Aug. 8, 2017.
Employees restock shelves of school supplies at a Walmart in Burbank, California on Aug. 8, 2017.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Walmart’s (WMT) in hot water. More than 30 shareholders, representing $266 billion in assets, are demanding answers over the company’s rollback of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Walmart is selling Chanel, Fendi, and Prada. Here’s why that matters

Walmart is selling Chanel, Fendi, and Prada. Here’s why that matters

A customer carries a shopping basket at a Walmart in Burbank, California on Nov. 22, 2016.
A customer carries a shopping basket at a Walmart in Burbank, California on Nov. 22, 2016.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) is making a big push into the luxury market and has tapped resale platform Rebag to attract wealthier shoppers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The FDA bans red dye No. 3 in food. Here’s what that means

The FDA bans red dye No. 3 in food. Here’s what that means

Double Bubble bubble gum
Double Bubble bubble gum
Image: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday banned red dye No. 3 in food and beverages, decades after studies found it can cause cancer in lab rats. The synthetic dye, commonly found in candy, milkshakes, and cereal, has also raised concerns about its potential impact on children’s behavior.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and 4 more chains using AI to feed you faster

McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and 4 more chains using AI to feed you faster

People eating at a McDonalds in Tokyo, Japan.
People eating at a McDonalds in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Big Food is entering the AI lane.

Read More

Advertisement