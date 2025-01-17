Costco's DEI defense, Walmart's DEI backlash, and AI in fast food: Retail news roundup

Costco (COST) is sticking to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments, while Walmart faces backlash from investors over its DEI pullback. Walmart is also venturing into luxury resale, now selling brands like Chanel and Prada online. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned red dye No. 3 in food and drinks after concerns about its cancer risk and effects on children’s behavior. The dye, found in candy and cereals, has been controversial for decades.