Home appliance company Sunbeam is recalling 1.29 million Oster countertop ovens after receiving reports that nearly a hundred users have burned themselves on the product's doors.

The devices are like oversized, feature-rich toaster ovens, but have side-by-side doors that open outward instead of a single pull-down door. A malfunction can cause those doors to close unexpectedly, which has resulted in burns. Two of those instances have resulted in second-degree burns.

The countertop ovens were sold from August 2015 through July 2025 at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Costco, Walmart, and other stores, as well as online at Amazon.com and Overstock.com.

Seven models are included in the recall. (Model numbers can be located on the backside of the oven and original packaging.)

Model – TSSTTVFDXL

Model – TSSTTVFDDG

Model – TSSTTVFDMAF

Model – TSSTTVFDDAF

Model – TSSTTVFDDGDS (sold in Canada)

Model – TSSTTVFDDAF-033 (sold in Canada)

Model – TSSTTVFDXLPP-033 (sold in Canada) Consumers who have the countertop ovens are being warned not to use them and to contact Sunbeam for a repair kit. That kit will include a clip-on device that will ensure the doors stay open when you reach into the oven for your food. The repair kit will not require any tools, the company says. To get the kit, consumers can call 800-334-0759 or visit https://recall.oster.com.

The Oster recall is one of several kitchen appliances to be recalled in recent months. Drinkmate has recalled over 100,000 1-liter carbonation bottles that could explode during use, while Synergy Housewares recalled Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles sold on HSN last month after learnings the kettle's infuser basket lid was loose and could present a burn hazard. Nestle, Coca-Cola and Ford have all issued recalls this year as well.