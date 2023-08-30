CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Make business better.™️
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $731.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to be 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $775.4 million to $778 million for the fiscal third quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion.

