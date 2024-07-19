Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup

2 / 23
Computer systems at businesses around the world failed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike bungled an update, and Microsoft reported issues with its Azure cloud service.
Despite causing a major tech outage that impacted businesses and airports around the world Friday morning, cybersecurity firm “CrowdStrike remains the gold standard,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a note on Friday.
Elon Musk wasted no time in finding a convenient scapegoat for the global IT outage caused by a botched software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.
CrowdStrike is the Texas-based cybersecurity giant responsible for a massive global tech outage Friday that delayed flights, halted business operations and big firms, and in a few cases, even interrupted emergency services and some surgeries.
A global tech outage has caused major disruptions for some retailers, including food giants McDonald’s and Starbucks.
Delivery giants FedEx and UPS are bracing for potential delays due to a global tech outage.
If there’s one thing CrowdStrike really wants to make clear about the tech outage affecting thousands of businesses, it’s that it was not caused by a cyberattack.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike brought much of the world’s computing systems to a halt Friday when it bungled an update to its software on Microsoft Windows operating systems.
While cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike is seeing its shares plunge amid a global tech outage caused by a regular software update, its rivals are seeing their shares rise.
A flawed software update from the U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike resulted in major tech disruptions at banks, news outlets, airlines and even several hospital and healthcare systems around the world.
Your payday might be delayed thanks to the global CrowdStrike outage.
Computer systems around the world failed Friday because of a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, in what may have been the largest tech outage the world has ever seen.
Everyone, everywhere is seeing little blue screens of death — and it’s probably a little-t trauma trigger for older computer users who remember the ominous displays common in the 1990s.
The CrowdStrike global tech outage left banks relatively unscathed. But it highlights ‘systemic risks’, analyst says
The banking industry is relying more and more on third-party organizations for everything from technology and risk management, to mortgage lending and auditing. A massive global tech outage Friday, caused by a bungled software update at CrowdStrike, shone a light on the pitfalls of this outsourcing, analysts said.
A massive global tech outage plunged airports and businesses into chaos Friday morning. It even disrupted emergency services and urgent surgeries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 370 points on Friday afternoon as one of the biggest global tech outages ever affected the travel, finance, and healthcare industries. Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike fell almost 11%, while Intel stock dropped more than 5%.
Delta, American, and United Airlines are waiving change fees as the CrowdStrike global tech outage delays flights
A major outage from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has affected airports around the world, grounding flights and throwing the aviation industry into chaos.
A flawed software update from the U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike resulted in major tech disruptions at banks, hospitals, airlines and even took several media outlets off the air.
Between booking, sorting out transportation, and waking up on time, flying is already a pretty stressful task. A global tech systems shutdown on Friday that disrupted check-ins, delayed airlines, and left passengers stuck trapped in lines doesn’t help.
A defective software update at CrowdStrike led to a massive internet outage that took entire industries worldwide offline Friday.
Computer systems at businesses around the world failed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike bungled an update and Microsoft reported issues with its Azure cloud service.