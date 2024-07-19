Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup

Plus, even McDonald’s and Starbucks got hit by the global tech outage

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup
Graphic: Images: Ezra Acayan, Nathan Howard, Apu Gomes, Brandon Bell
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 23

What to know about the massive global tech outage grounding flights, disrupting banks and more

What to know about the massive global tech outage grounding flights, disrupting banks and more

Passengers wait for check-in counters to open at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, amid a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem, on July 19, 2024 in Manila, Philippines
Passengers wait for check-in counters to open at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, amid a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem, on July 19, 2024 in Manila, Philippines
Photo: Ezra Acayan (Getty Images)

Computer systems at businesses around the world failed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike bungled an update, and Microsoft reported issues with its Azure cloud service.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 23

‘CrowdStrike remains the gold standard,’ analysts say after massive global tech outage

‘CrowdStrike remains the gold standard,’ analysts say after massive global tech outage

back of a blonde man wearing a shirt with palm trees looking up boards with flight information at an airport
A traveler checks flight information at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport on July 19, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Despite causing a major tech outage that impacted businesses and airports around the world Friday morning, cybersecurity firm “CrowdStrike remains the gold standard,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a note on Friday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 23

Elon Musk is already blaming diversity initiatives for the massive CrowdStrike global tech outage

Elon Musk is already blaming diversity initiatives for the massive CrowdStrike global tech outage

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk wasted no time in finding a convenient scapegoat for the global IT outage caused by a botched software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 23

CrowdStrike was part of a far-right conspiracy theory involving Donald Trump

CrowdStrike was part of a far-right conspiracy theory involving Donald Trump

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

CrowdStrike is the Texas-based cybersecurity giant responsible for a massive global tech outage Friday that delayed flights, halted business operations and big firms, and in a few cases, even interrupted emergency services and some surgeries.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 23

Even McDonald’s and Starbucks are being hit by the CrowdStrike global tech outage

Even McDonald’s and Starbucks are being hit by the CrowdStrike global tech outage

Flight passengers are seen eating a meal at McDonald’s at the Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates.
Flight passengers are seen eating a meal at McDonald’s at the Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

A global tech outage has caused major disruptions for some retailers, including food giants McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 23

FedEx and UPS say the Crowdstrike tech outage could lead to shipping delays

FedEx and UPS say the Crowdstrike tech outage could lead to shipping delays

UPS driver Grant Jung (R) pushes a handtruck loaded with boxes as he makes deliveries in San Francisco, California.
UPS driver Grant Jung (R) pushes a handtruck loaded with boxes as he makes deliveries in San Francisco, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Delivery giants FedEx and UPS are bracing for potential delays due to a global tech outage

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 23

‘Today was not a security or cyber incident’, CrowdStrike CEO says of massive tech outage

‘Today was not a security or cyber incident’, CrowdStrike CEO says of massive tech outage

Carl Salazar (right) sleeps at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport while waiting for a delayed United flight on July 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Carl Salazar (right) sleeps at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport while waiting for a delayed United flight on July 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

If there’s one thing CrowdStrike really wants to make clear about the tech outage affecting thousands of businesses, it’s that it was not caused by a cyberattack. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 23

What experts are saying about the massive CrowdStrike global tech outage

What experts are saying about the massive CrowdStrike global tech outage

Image for article titled Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup
Photo: Anadolu (Getty Images)

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike brought much of the world’s computing systems to a halt Friday when it bungled an update to its software on Microsoft Windows operating systems. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 23

CrowdStrike’s rivals are getting a stock boost from the massive global tech outage

CrowdStrike’s rivals are getting a stock boost from the massive global tech outage

orange logo of the IT security company Crowdstrike photographed from the screen of a laptop
Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture-alliance/dpa (AP)

While cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike is seeing its shares plunge amid a global tech outage caused by a regular software update, its rivals are seeing their shares rise. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 23

The CrowdStrike global tech outage hit hospitals around the world and delayed surgeries

The CrowdStrike global tech outage hit hospitals around the world and delayed surgeries

Several hospitals around the world were hit by the CrowdStrike outage.
Several hospitals around the world were hit by the CrowdStrike outage.
Image: Boston Globe / Contributor (Getty Images)

A flawed software update from the U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike resulted in major tech disruptions at banks, news outlets, airlines and even several hospital and healthcare systems around the world. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 23

The CrowdStrike tech outage could mean a missed payday for millions

The CrowdStrike tech outage could mean a missed payday for millions

Image for article titled Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup
Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

Your payday might be delayed thanks to the global CrowdStrike outage

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 23

CrowdStrike’s global outage wreaked havoc. Here are 6 other major tech outages from recent years

CrowdStrike’s global outage wreaked havoc. Here are 6 other major tech outages from recent years

CrowdStrike
Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Computer systems around the world failed Friday because of a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, in what may have been the largest tech outage the world has ever seen. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 23

Those little ‘blue screens of death’ you’re seeing online, explained

Those little ‘blue screens of death’ you’re seeing online, explained

Spotted: A blue screen of death in Times Square.
Spotted: A blue screen of death in Times Square.
Photo: Selçuk Acar/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Everyone, everywhere is seeing little blue screens of death — and it’s probably a little-t trauma trigger for older computer users who remember the ominous displays common in the 1990s. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 23

The CrowdStrike global tech outage left banks relatively unscathed. But it highlights ‘systemic risks’, analyst says

The CrowdStrike global tech outage left banks relatively unscathed. But it highlights ‘systemic risks’, analyst says

ATM
Photo: Tang Ming Tung (Getty Images)

The banking industry is relying more and more on third-party organizations for everything from technology and risk management, to mortgage lending and auditing. A massive global tech outage Friday, caused by a bungled software update at CrowdStrike, shone a light on the pitfalls of this outsourcing, analysts said. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 23

What is CrowdStrike? The cybersecurity giant behind the massive global tech outage

What is CrowdStrike? The cybersecurity giant behind the massive global tech outage

The blue screen of death errors on computer screens are viewed due to the global communications outage caused by CrowdStrike.
The blue screen of death errors on computer screens are viewed due to the global communications outage caused by CrowdStrike.
Photo: Harun Ozalp/Anadolu (Getty Images)

A massive global tech outage plunged airports and businesses into chaos Friday morning. It even disrupted emergency services and urgent surgeries

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 23

The Dow drops 370 points as the CrowdStrike global tech outage hammers stocks

The Dow drops 370 points as the CrowdStrike global tech outage hammers stocks

Image for article titled Chaos at airports, Elon Musk blames DEI, and conspiracy theories: CrowdStrike outage news roundup
Illustration: Malte Mueller (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 370 points on Friday afternoon as one of the biggest global tech outages ever affected the travel, finance, and healthcare industries. Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike fell almost 11%, while Intel stock dropped more than 5%. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 23

Delta, American, and United Airlines are waiving change fees as the CrowdStrike global tech outage delays flights

Delta, American, and United Airlines are waiving change fees as the CrowdStrike global tech outage delays flights

A screen displays an announcement on possible travel delays due to a global IT outage Gatwick Airport in London
A screen displays an announcement on possible travel delays due to a global IT outage Gatwick Airport in London
Photo: Jack Taylor (Getty Images)

A major outage from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has affected airports around the world, grounding flights and throwing the aviation industry into chaos

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 23

The CrowdStrike global tech outage took news outlets off the air for hours

The CrowdStrike global tech outage took news outlets off the air for hours

Several Australian news outlets were hit by the CrowdStrike outage.
Several Australian news outlets were hit by the CrowdStrike outage.
Image: Greg Wood (Getty Images)

A flawed software update from the U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike resulted in major tech disruptions at banks, hospitals, airlines and even took several media outlets off the air. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 23

More than 23,000 flights have been delayed by the CrowdStrike global tech outage

More than 23,000 flights have been delayed by the CrowdStrike global tech outage

Travelers queue up at the check-in counters of the Hong Kong International Airport on July 19, 2024 in Hong Kong, China
Travelers queue up at the check-in counters of the Hong Kong International Airport on July 19, 2024 in Hong Kong, China
Photo: Anthony Kwan (Getty Images)

Between booking, sorting out transportation, and waking up on time, flying is already a pretty stressful task. A global tech systems shutdown on Friday that disrupted check-ins, delayed airlines, and left passengers stuck trapped in lines doesn’t help. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 23

CrowdStrike stock sinks 9% because it caused a global tech outage that grounded flights

CrowdStrike stock sinks 9% because it caused a global tech outage that grounded flights

CrowdStrike
Austin, Texas-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike is facing a “PR nightmare,” analysts said.
Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

A defective software update at CrowdStrike led to a massive internet outage that took entire industries worldwide offline Friday. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 23

A massive global tech outage has grounded flights and disrupted banks

A massive global tech outage has grounded flights and disrupted banks

Queues of passengers wait in line at Suvarnabhumi Airport watching the docked airplanes as a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem combine to affect users on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Queues of passengers wait in line at Suvarnabhumi Airport watching the docked airplanes as a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem combine to affect users on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Photo: Mailee Osten-Tan (Getty Images)

Computer systems at businesses around the world failed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike bungled an update and Microsoft reported issues with its Azure cloud service. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

23 / 23