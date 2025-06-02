How to eat healthy on a cruise

Cruises are known for turning every meal into an experience, and today’s ships take that to the next level. With more dining and beverage options than ever, bottomless mimosas, lavish buffets, and mounds of seafood are just some of the delights that await you on board.

Food and drink aren’t just part of the experience — they’re also a strategic revenue stream. Many cruise lines generate additional revenue through unlimited drink packages and specialty restaurants with great success

Of course, all that abundance can pose a challenge if you’re trying to stick to a diet. But with a little careful planning, you can make healthy choices while getting your money’s worth out of cruising. Just plan ahead, maintain balance, watch what you drink, and stay mindful.

Plan ahead for success

A little preparation goes a long way, so research your dining options before the cruise departs. Cruise lines often post their menus online, making it easier to identify healthy foods that meet your dietary needs. Jot down important details, such as the types of cuisine available and the operating hours of each on-board restaurant.

Another option is to pack your own snacks. Many cruise lines allow passengers to bring small quantities of packaged, non-perishable foods, such as granola bars, mixed nuts, and beef jerky. Fruits, vegetables, meats, and other perishable items are generally off-limits.

Bringing your own snacks also helps with dietary restrictions. For example, if you have to limit your intake of refined carbs, you can pack high-protein foods to keep you feeling satisfied. Not all cruise lines have the same policies, so be sure to check with the trip operator before packing snacks in your suitcase.

Maintain balance

Healthy eating is all about balance. You don’t have to sacrifice your favorite foods or stick to your diet 100% of the time. Strive to indulge once in a while without overdoing it.

Maintaining balance starts with eating breakfast every day. If you skip your morning meal, it’s easy to overindulge when lunchtime rolls around. Protein-rich foods, such as eggs and yogurt, help you stay energized and full.

If you decide to hit the buffet, don’t avoid calorie-rich foods completely. Balance out your plate with vegetables and lean proteins. It’s fine to have a cookie or a small brownie if you fill the rest of your plate with healthy foods, such as steamed broccoli and roasted chicken.

Choosing the right (complex) carbs — fibers and starches — can also help you stick to your eating plan. Refined carbs are heavily processed, so they lack the nutritional benefits of whole grains. If you’re craving carbs, stick with the unrefined variety — think whole-wheat bread instead of white bread or rolled oats instead of instant oatmeal covered with sugary toppings.

Watch what you drink

With many cruise lines offering all-inclusive drink packages, it’s easy to consume an entire day’s worth of calories without eating a single bite. If you drink three piña coladas (10 ounces each) in a single evening, that’s nearly 1,600 calories — or 80% of your daily intake if you’re following a 2,000-calorie diet.

Fortunately, you can reduce your calorie consumption without avoiding alcohol. Start by limiting the number of drinks you have each day. You can easily work around one shot of vodka (97 calories) or a glass of white table wine (129 calories).

Portion size also matters. A margarita has about 42 calories per ounce, so a 12-ounce cocktail tops out at approximately 504 calories. If you drink a 6-ounce margarita, you’ll consume half that.

Soda is another common source of empty calories. A 12-ounce serving typically has between 90 and 180 calories. Instead of drinking regular soda, try diet or zero-sugar versions of your favorite soft drinks. They taste similar, but they don’t have as many calories.

Stay mindful, not strict

Cruises should be fun, so don’t fall into the trap of striving for perfection. Be mindful of your body’s natural cues. Before you eat something, stop and think about whether you’re truly hungry.

It’s also important to slow down and allow your brain to catch up with your stomach. Your body needs time to respond to the hormones that tell you when you feel full.

Finally, adopt the 80/20 rule, which focuses on eating healthy 80% of the time while allowing some flexibility for occasional indulgences the other 20%. This balanced approach helps you maintain your health and fitness goals without feeling restricted, even in an all-inclusive cruise environment.