Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
10 golden rules before investing in crypto

Personal Finance

10 golden rules before investing in crypto

Before buying cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, make sure you keep these rules in mind

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Investing in cryptocurrency is still a relatively new frontier, and for many, navigating the complexities of the crypto world can feel intimidating. However, as the crypto market experiences a notable resurgence in 2024, it’s catching the attention of a broader audience—including those who were previously skeptical. This renewed interest signals a shift in how people perceive digital assets, with many now taking them more seriously as part of an investment portfolio.

Amid this growing trend, it’s crucial to approach crypto investments thoughtfully and strategically. The volatile nature of the market and its unique challenges mean that careful planning is essential to minimize risks and maximize potential gains. To help you get started, here are some golden rules to keep in mind before investing in cryptocurrency.

Learn some basics of crypto

Learn some basics of crypto

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Image: mixetto (Getty Images)

Before diving into cryptocurrency investments, it’s crucial to build a foundational understanding of the key concepts that drive this digital economy. For instance, knowing what Bitcoin is the first and most well-known cryptocurrency is an essential starting point. Bitcoin operates on a decentralized digital network, and its creation process, known as mining, involves solving complex mathematical problems to validate and secure transactions. Equally important is understanding blockchain technology, the backbone of most cryptocurrencies. By grasping how blockchain works, it will be helpful to understand why cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether are seen as revolutionary.

These basics serve as a gateway to navigating the crypto space more confidently and making informed decisions about your investments.

Read news and keep yourself updated

Read news and keep yourself updated

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Image: Tero Vesalainen (Getty Images)

The cryptocurrency landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and with it, the approach of authorities toward crypto regulations is also undergoing a significant transformation. While skepticism about cryptocurrencies was once widespread, it is gradually diminishing as digital assets become more integrated into mainstream finance and commerce. This growing acceptance underscores the importance of staying informed about regulatory changes, as they can have a profound impact on the market.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of the crypto space has led to the creation of hundreds of new cryptocurrencies. However, not all of these are built on solid foundations—many are overhyped and lack long-term viability. Recognizing which projects are genuinely innovative and sustainable versus those driven by speculation is critical for avoiding potential pitfalls. Keeping a close watch on market developments, regulatory shifts, and emerging trends can empower you with the knowledge needed to make sound investment decisions.

Choose the right crypto wallet

Choose the right crypto wallet

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Image: martin-dm (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency is unlike traditional investments such as cash, bank deposits, or physical assets like jewelry, which can be stored in tangible, familiar ways. Instead, crypto requires a unique form of storage: a crypto wallet. These wallets are digital tools specifically designed to hold and manage your cryptocurrencies securely.

Understanding which type of crypto wallet is right for you is a crucial step in your investment journey. Crypto wallets come in various forms, each offering distinct features and levels of security. When choosing a crypto wallet, you’ll need to consider whether you want it to be hot or cold, custodial or non-custodial wallets, as well as other features that affect their security and compatibility.

Select the right platform for buying crypto

Select the right platform for buying crypto

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Image: Jackyenjoyphotography (Getty Images)

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, numerous platforms now claim to offer the ability to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. However, not all of these platforms are legitimate. Scams often surface in the form of unsolicited emails, text messages, or random posts on social media, luring unsuspecting individuals with promises of easy crypto purchases or guaranteed returns.

It’s vital to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before entrusting your money to any platform. Not all platforms are secure or reputable, and falling for a fraudulent one can result in significant financial loss. In the United States, well-established cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase (COIN) and Kraken are considered reliable options for buying, selling, and holding cryptocurrencies.

You can buy crypto for $10

You can buy crypto for $10

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Image: Xavier Lorenzo (Getty Images)

A common misconception among newcomers to the cryptocurrency space is the belief that you must purchase an entire Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency to get started. This simply isn’t true. Cryptocurrencies are highly divisible, meaning you can buy fractions of a coin, making them accessible to investors with varying budgets. You can invest as little as $50 in Bitcoin. Similarly, many other cryptocurrencies allow fractional purchases, some of which are available for as little as $10.

This flexibility is one of the reasons cryptocurrencies have become so popular. It lowers the barrier to entry, enabling people to invest according to their financial capacity rather than feeling obligated to purchase a full coin. Whether you’re starting small or looking to diversify your portfolio, buying a portion of a cryptocurrency is a completely normal and practical approach to entering the market.

You can invest in Bitcoin and crypto — without actually buying it

You can invest in Bitcoin and crypto — without actually buying it

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Illustration: Arkadiusz Warguła (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency investment has become an increasingly popular avenue for generating income and building long-term financial security. However, earning through cryptocurrencies doesn’t always require direct buying and selling. For those apprehensive about directly owning or holding Bitcoin, it’s worth noting that there are alternative ways to gain exposure to this dynamic asset class without the complexities of direct ownership, such as crypto ETFs, options, crypto stocks, etc.

Invest only what you can afford to lose

Invest only what you can afford to lose

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Illustration: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)

Despite its innovative qualities and unique position as a financial instrument, cryptocurrency remains a highly volatile asset class. One fundamental rule is to only invest capital you can afford to lose. In a worst-case scenario, such as a market crash or unforeseen regulatory change, you should be prepared for the possibility of losing your entire investment. As a general guideline, it’s advisable to allocate no more than 5% of your total investment portfolio to crypto. This approach allows you to benefit from potential growth while minimizing risk to your overall financial health.

Don't fall for any random crypto

Don’t fall for any random crypto

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Illustration: Takoyaki Tech (Getty Images)

The cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially, boasting over 10,000 different cryptocurrencies. However, not all of these cryptocurrencies are equal. While some have strong fundamentals and practical use cases, many others lack substance and are driven primarily by speculation.

For instance, memecoins—cryptocurrencies often created as jokes or based on internet trends—frequently experience dramatic price surges fueled by social media hype and concentrated groups of investors. While they may generate short-term excitement, these coins are notoriously volatile and can plummet just as quickly as they rise, leaving latecomers at a significant loss.

For beginners, the safest strategy is to focus on established, major cryptocurrencies with proven track records and real-world applications. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana are widely recognized, have robust ecosystems, and are supported by active developer communities. These assets are less prone to extreme volatility compared to smaller, speculative tokens and are considered foundational to the crypto space.

Learn to deal with FOMO and FUD

Learn to deal with FOMO and FUD

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Photo: blackCAT (Getty Images)

The cryptocurrency market is renowned for its volatility, which can trigger powerful emotional responses among investors. When prices soar, many experience FOMO—the fear of missing out—leading them to impulsively buy into the hype. Conversely, during market downturns, FUD—fear, uncertainty, and doubt—can set in, causing panic and rash decisions to sell.

It’s crucial to recognize that successful investing is not about reacting emotionally to short-term market movements but rather about adopting a strategic and long-term approach. Discipline is key: avoid getting swept up in the excitement during a bull run and overextending yourself by purchasing a slew of cryptocurrencies. Similarly, when the market takes a sharp downturn, resist the urge to sell out of fear.

… And there are always some exceptions

… And there are always some exceptions

Image for article titled 10 golden rules before investing in crypto
Illustration: Craig Hastings (Getty Images)

The world of cryptocurrency is continuously evolving, charting new courses as it matures and adapts. While many cryptocurrencies—particularly memecoins—are often driven by speculation, trends, and pump-and-dump schemes, there are exceptions. Take Dogecoin, for instance. Originally created as a joke, it defied expectations to become one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, thanks to its strong community and growing utility.

Similarly, the platforms and exchanges used to trade cryptocurrencies are an essential part of the ecosystem. It’s generally recommended to use well-established crypto platforms for trading, as they offer greater reliability and robust features. However, this doesn’t always guarantee the safety of your funds.

One of the most dramatic examples of this is FTX, once considered a leading crypto exchange. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was hailed as a prodigy in the crypto world, and FTX was trusted by millions of users. Yet, it was later revealed that the company was involved in widespread fraud, culminating in one of the largest financial scandals in history. FTX’s collapse served as a stark reminder that even seemingly reputable platforms can fail, underscoring the importance of due diligence and cautious investing.

It is important for investors to remain vigilant as the crypto space continues to grow, and to recognize that there may always be some exceptional situations.

