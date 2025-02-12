CVS Health Corporation (CVS) reports earnings

In This Story
CVS Health Corporation (CVS+16.25%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reveals total revenues of $372.8 billion, a 4.2% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.
Operating income decreased by $5.2 billion, or 38.0%, primarily due to increased medical costs and restructuring charges.
The Health Care Benefits segment reported revenues of $130.7 billion, up 23.7%, with a medical benefit ratio of 92.5%, reflecting increased utilization.
The Health Services segment saw a revenue decrease of 7.1% to $173.6 billion, impacted by the loss of a large client and pharmacy client price improvements.
Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment revenues increased 6.6% to $124.5 billion, driven by increased prescription volume and pharmacy drug mix.
The Company reported a net income of $4.6 billion, down 44.7% from the prior year, with an effective tax rate of 25.4%.
CVS Health anticipates continued challenges in 2025, including elevated Medicare utilization and Medicaid cost pressures.
The Company maintains a strong liquidity position with $8.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and expects to meet its future cash requirements through operating cash flows and available credit facilities.
