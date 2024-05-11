Elizabeth Holmes' punishment, Google's 'BS' jobs, and advice for Starbucks: Leadership news roundup

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has some words of wisdom for the coffee giant after its disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

The company saw U.S. same-store sales drop 3% last quarter, with traffic to its shops falling 7%. It was the second consecutive quarter of laggard sales in its home country. In the prior quarter, executives had pointed to “misperceptions” about the coffee chain’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war for weak sales.

