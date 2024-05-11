Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Elizabeth Holmes' punishment, Google's 'BS' jobs, and advice for Starbucks: Leadership news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Elizabeth Holmes' punishment, Google's 'BS' jobs, and advice for Starbucks: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Elon Musk wants Warren Buffett to ditch Apple and buy Tesla stock

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Elizabeth Holmes&#39; punishment, Google&#39;s &#39;BS&#39; jobs, and advice for Starbucks: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Picture Alliance/Contributor (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Steven Ferdman/Contributor (Getty Images), Scott Morgan (Reuters), The Good Brigade (Getty Images), Andrew Holbrooke (Getty Images), Denis Balibouse (Reuters), V2images (Getty Images), Image: voronaman (Shutterstock)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence keeps getting shorter

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence keeps getting shorter

Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

When Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the now-disgraced blood testing company Theranos, received the sentence for her fraud conviction in 2022, she was originally expected to serve 11 years after she reported to prison last May. But it looks like she’ll be getting out by Labor Day 2032.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Half of Google’s white-collar staff ‘does no real work,’ Silicon Valley VC says

Half of Google’s white-collar staff ‘does no real work,’ Silicon Valley VC says

Google HQ
Photo: Picture Alliance/Contributor (Getty Images)

David Ulevitch, a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is tired of the “BS jobs” at big companies.

Advertisement

Ulevitch lamented the proliferation of “irrelevant jobs” at megacorporations and conglomerates in an interview with Emily Sundberg for her Substack newsletter, “Feed Me,” published Monday. These positions, he argued, have contributed to the decline of the small businesses behind America’s industrial and manufacturing base, and rob profits from shareholders, who are often pensioners and retirees.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey left Bluesky’s board and called Elon Musk’s X ‘freedom tech’

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey left Bluesky’s board and called Elon Musk’s X ‘freedom tech’

Image for article titled Elizabeth Holmes&#39; punishment, Google&#39;s &#39;BS&#39; jobs, and advice for Starbucks: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Bluesky confirmed Jack Dorsey’s departure from the decentralized social media company’s board of directors on Sunday. Earlier this weekend, Twitter’s founder and former CEO tweeted a simple “no” in response to a user’s questions to announce his exit from Bluesky, a platform he helped create.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Howard Schultz has advice for Starbucks to fix its ‘fall from grace’

Howard Schultz has advice for Starbucks to fix its ‘fall from grace’

Howard Schultz
Howard Schultz led three times: From 1986 to 2000, 2008 to 2017, and 2022 to 2023.
Photo: Steven Ferdman/Contributor (Getty Images)

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has some words of wisdom for the coffee giant after its disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Advertisement

The company saw U.S. same-store sales drop 3% last quarter, with traffic to its shops falling 7%. It was the second consecutive quarter of laggard sales in its home country. In the prior quarter, executives had pointed to “misperceptions” about the coffee chain’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war for weak sales.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Elon Musk wants Warren Buffett to ditch Apple and buy Tesla stock: ‘It’s an obvious move’

Elon Musk wants Warren Buffett to ditch Apple and buy Tesla stock: ‘It’s an obvious move’

Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett.
Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett.
Photo: Scott Morgan (Reuters)

Elon Musk wants Warren Buffett to go all in on Tesla stock after the legendary Wall Street investor sold another 115 million shares of Apple.

Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in Apple were valued at $135.4 billion for the first quarter of 2024, a 22% drop from $174.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023, according to regulatory filings. It marks the second quarter in a row that Berkshire has dumped some of the iPhone maker’s shares.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Women are consistently less satisfied with their jobs than men

Women are consistently less satisfied with their jobs than men

Woman behind a desk
Photo: The Good Brigade (Getty Images)

Women still feel like they’re getting the short end of the stick when it comes to pay, benefits, and career growth opportunities. That’s leaving many of them unsatisfied with their jobs.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

‘I’m not your mom,’ a Baidu executive tells staff, doubling down on intense work culture

‘I’m not your mom,’ a Baidu executive tells staff, doubling down on intense work culture

Baidu
Photo: Andrew Holbrooke (Getty Images)

An executive at Chinese tech giant Baidu wants employees that are seriously devoted to the company — even if it hurts their personal lives.

Advertisement

Qu Jing, the company’s head of public relations, posted several videos of herself on Douyin, China’s TikTok, giving employees some harsh lessons about dedication to the company, according to the Financial Times.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

‘We’ve had a soft landing,’ Apollo CEO says of the economy

‘We’ve had a soft landing,’ Apollo CEO says of the economy

A person celebrates a successful parachute landing
A person celebrates a successful parachute landing
Photo: Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

The CEO of the hedge fund trying to buy Paramount thinks the United States economy has rounded a corner from its high-inflation days and is poised for smoother sailing.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Let’s talk about whether women really feel colder than men

Let’s talk about whether women really feel colder than men

Researchers have discovered that there’s no significant difference in the perception of room chilliness between men and women.
Researchers have discovered that there’s no significant difference in the perception of room chilliness between men and women.
Image: voronaman (Shutterstock)

The gendered feud over the temperature setting in the office or at home might be overblown, new government-led research suggests. The study found little difference between how men and women self-reported the chilliness of their surroundings. There was also no major distinction between the sexes in the temperatures needed for shivering to start occurring.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

The Baidu executive who told staff she could make them jobless is now out of a job

The Baidu executive who told staff she could make them jobless is now out of a job

Baidu headquarters
Photo: V2images (Getty Images)

Baidu’s head of public relations no longer appears to be employed at the tech giant after sparking widespread backlash for posting several videos telling staff she’s “not [their] mom” and that she “can make [them] jobless in this industry.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12