Elizabeth Holmes' punishment, Google's 'BS' jobs, and advice for Starbucks: Leadership news roundup

When Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the now-disgraced blood testing company Theranos, received the sentence for her fraud conviction in 2022, she was originally expected to serve 11 years after she reported to prison last May. But it looks like she’ll be getting out by Labor Day 2032.
David Ulevitch, a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is tired of the “BS jobs” at big companies.
Ulevitch lamented the proliferation of “irrelevant jobs” at megacorporations and conglomerates in an interview with Emily Sundberg for her Substack newsletter, “Feed Me,” published Monday. These positions, he argued, have contributed to the decline of the small businesses behind America’s industrial and manufacturing base, and rob profits from shareholders, who are often pensioners and retirees.
Bluesky confirmed Jack Dorsey’s departure from the decentralized social media company’s board of directors on Sunday. Earlier this weekend, Twitter’s founder and former CEO tweeted a simple “no” in response to a user’s questions to announce his exit from Bluesky, a platform he helped create.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has some words of wisdom for the coffee giant after its disappointing second-quarter earnings report.
The company saw U.S. same-store sales drop 3% last quarter, with traffic to its shops falling 7%. It was the second consecutive quarter of laggard sales in its home country. In the prior quarter, executives had pointed to “misperceptions” about the coffee chain’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war for weak sales.
Elon Musk wants Warren Buffett to go all in on Tesla stock after the legendary Wall Street investor sold another 115 million shares of Apple.
Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in Apple were valued at $135.4 billion for the first quarter of 2024, a 22% drop from $174.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023, according to regulatory filings. It marks the second quarter in a row that Berkshire has dumped some of the iPhone maker’s shares.
Women still feel like they’re getting the short end of the stick when it comes to pay, benefits, and career growth opportunities. That’s leaving many of them unsatisfied with their jobs.
An executive at Chinese tech giant Baidu wants employees that are seriously devoted to the company — even if it hurts their personal lives.
Qu Jing, the company’s head of public relations, posted several videos of herself on Douyin, China’s TikTok, giving employees some harsh lessons about dedication to the company, according to the Financial Times.
The CEO of the hedge fund trying to buy Paramount thinks the United States economy has rounded a corner from its high-inflation days and is poised for smoother sailing.
The gendered feud over the temperature setting in the office or at home might be overblown, new government-led research suggests. The study found little difference between how men and women self-reported the chilliness of their surroundings. There was also no major distinction between the sexes in the temperatures needed for shivering to start occurring.
Baidu’s head of public relations no longer appears to be employed at the tech giant after sparking widespread backlash for posting several videos telling staff she’s “not [their] mom” and that she “can make [them] jobless in this industry.”