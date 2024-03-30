How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Elon Musk caves, and pushes Tesla self-driving, but BYD wins: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Plus, a Tesla history, and more on Musk's first Neuralink patient

Plus, a Tesla history, and more on Musk's first Neuralink patient

Image for article titled Elon Musk caves, and pushes Tesla self-driving, but BYD wins: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: Soofa, Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture-alliance/dpa/AP (AP), Maddie Meyer (Getty Images), Omar Marques (Getty Images), Willy Kurniawan (Reuters), Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Omar Marques (Getty Images), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), David Becker (Getty Images)
Watch out for these digital kiosks because they grab your phone's data as you walk by

Watch out for these digital kiosks because they grab your phone’s data as you walk by

Image for article titled Elon Musk caves, and pushes Tesla self-driving, but BYD wins: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: Soofa

Digital kiosks from Soofa seem harmless, giving you bits of information alongside some ads. However, these kiosks popping up throughout the United States take your phone’s information and location data whenever you walk near them, and sell them to local governments and advertisers, first reported by NBC Boston on Monday.

What the term 'Wi-Fi' actually means

What the term ‘Wi-Fi’ actually means

Image for article titled Elon Musk caves, and pushes Tesla self-driving, but BYD wins: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture-alliance/dpa/AP (AP)

Have you ever thought about where the term Wi-Fi comes from? Most people would logically assume it’s a shortened version of some highly technical description for the tech that allowed computers to access the internet wirelessly. But those people would be wrong.

Of course Elon Musk's first human Neuralink patient is playing hands-free Mario Kart

Of course Elon Musk’s first human Neuralink patient is playing hands-free Mario Kart

Gif: @ModdedQuad/Twitter

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company, kicked off 2024 by announcing its first successful human trial. There was some skepticism about the surgery, so last week that human came forward to show off just how incredible Neuralink can be.

Elon Musk is pushing Full Self-Driving trials on every Tesla buyer in North America

Elon Musk is pushing Full Self-Driving trials on every Tesla buyer in North America

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is requiring employees to install and show customers how to use his company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance system before finalizing a delivery in North America.

Tesla rival BYD is officially a bigger deal than Elon Musk would like to admit

Tesla rival BYD is officially a bigger deal than Elon Musk would like to admit

BYD sold its electric vehicles in more than 50 countries in 2023, including Jakarta and the United Arab Emirates.
BYD sold its electric vehicles in more than 50 countries in 2023, including Jakarta and the United Arab Emirates.
Photo: Willy Kurniawan (Reuters)

BYD reported an increase in net profit for the final quarter of 2023 as it dethroned Elon Musk’s Tesla to become the top quarterly seller of electric vehicles in the world.

It looks like 'megalomaniac' Sam Altman is starting to piss off Silicon Valley

It looks like ‘megalomaniac’ Sam Altman is starting to piss off Silicon Valley

Image for article titled Elon Musk caves, and pushes Tesla self-driving, but BYD wins: Tech news roundup
Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

There was once a time when Sam Altman, CEO of titanic tech company OpenAI, was the apple of Silicon Valley’s eye. The days when the executive’s reputation was unimpeachable may be waning, however. A new report from Insider suggests that some in the tech and finance communities are less than thrilled with Altman’s messianic antics.

Tesla's Facebook and Instagram ads might just be Elon Musk's cry for help

Tesla’s Facebook and Instagram ads might just be Elon Musk’s cry for help

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during live interview with Ben Shapiro in Poland.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during live interview with Ben Shapiro in Poland.
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

For a long stretch, Tesla was too good for Facebook and Instagram ads — until now. Tesla hasn’t had a Facebook page in six years, having deleted it as news of the company’s Cambridge Analytica data scandal came to light in 2018. But that changed on Sunday when the EV maker used Facebook again in a big way — launching an ad to tout its bestselling Model Y.

The history of Elon Musk's Tesla

The history of Elon Musk’s Tesla

Image for article titled Elon Musk caves, and pushes Tesla self-driving, but BYD wins: Tech news roundup
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Sometimes it’s hard to remember that Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant, isn’t even old enough to legally drink.

Tesla is the 14th most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $566 billion as of March 27 — despite experiencing a series of complications in 2024. The EV maker has factories across three continents, and its chief executive is the second richest person in the world (at least for now).

Why smart rings might become the new smartwatch

Why smart rings might become the new smartwatch

Aeklys smart ring by IKARE at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2019
Aeklys smart ring by IKARE at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2019
Photo: David Becker (Getty Images)
