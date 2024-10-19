Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Elon Musk's Tesla robot trick, Amazon's color Kindle, and EV buyer's remorse: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Elon Musk's Tesla robot trick, Amazon's color Kindle, and EV buyer's remorse: Tech news roundup

Plus, GM is investing almost $1 billion to ensure its access to a key mineral for EV batteries

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla robot trick, Amazon&#39;s color Kindle, and EV buyer&#39;s remorse: Tech news roundup
Graphic: Tesla, Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images), SERGIO FLORES/AFP (Getty Images), Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik, Scott Olson (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), Image: Tesla, Amazon
Elon Musk's 'one weird trick' to get investors excited about Tesla's Optimus bots

Elon Musk’s ‘one weird trick’ to get investors excited about Tesla’s Optimus bots

Tesla wants its Optimus robots to — eventually — be capable of doing anything from grocery shopping to babysitting. It’s still a ways away from that goal.
Tesla wants its Optimus robots to — eventually — be capable of doing anything from grocery shopping to babysitting. It’s still a ways away from that goal.
Graphic: Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) on Thursday tried to show off its Optimus project again after an event featuring them last week “tricked” some analysts who were unaware the humanoid robots were being assisted remotely.

That bartending Tesla robot was actually controlled by a human the whole time

That bartending Tesla robot was actually controlled by a human the whole time

Gif: Robert Scoble on Twitter

Tesla’s big autonomy event last night was mainly focused around the two-seat Cybercab and art deco city bus Robovan, but the company also talked about some updates to Optimus — the painfully slow robot that Elon Musk hopes will be an infinite money glitch for the company. The event’s afterparty heavily featured Optimus as a bartender and dancer, but it turns out the bot wasn’t doing anything itself. Tesla employees were remote controlling it the whole time.

6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most

6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla robot trick, Amazon&#39;s color Kindle, and EV buyer&#39;s remorse: Tech news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

About 10% of electric vehicle owners regret their purchases, according to a new survey, though the figure varies significantly depending on the automaker.

Tesla Cybertruck sales might stall out very soon

Tesla Cybertruck sales might stall out very soon

A photo of a Tesla Cybertruck at a rocket launch site.
This is a $100,000 vehicle. This?!
Photo: SERGIO FLORES/AFP (Getty Images)

There’s no denying it, the long-delayed launch of the Cybertruck has been a sales success for Tesla. The angular behemoth has become one of the best-selling six-figure cars and it’s now the third-best-selling electric vehicle in America. That impressive run could be coming to an end, however, as it sounds like Tesla may have reached the bottom of its reservation list.

Elon Musk's Tesla Cybercab has another problem

Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybercab has another problem

A render showing a Tesla Cybercab prototype on the street.
Image: Tesla

The world watched with mild interest as Tesla boss Elon Musk unveiled his vision for our autonomous future at a glitzy event in Los Angeles last week. The launch included the unveiling of an autonomous bus, called the Robovan, and a self-driving taxi that Tesla calls the Cybercab. The company hopes to roll out a swarm of these autonomous vehicles before 2027, says Musk, but Tesla has a few hurdles to overcome before then.

Plug-in hybrids aren't quite working as a transition to electric cars

Plug-in hybrids aren’t quite working as a transition to electric cars

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla robot trick, Amazon&#39;s color Kindle, and EV buyer&#39;s remorse: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Plug-in hybrids are proving to not be the transitional bridge between gas-powered cars and electric vehicles many folks were hoping for. That’s a shame because when used properly, PHEVs are absolutely fantastic. A study from JD Power is shedding new light on how and why customers are unsatisfied with their plug-in hybrids. 

Teslas are 'nearly unusable' as police cars

Teslas are ‘nearly unusable’ as police cars

A white tesla sits in front of a Tesla sign.
A sign marks the location of a Tesla dealership on April 19, 2023 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Tesla announced price cuts for its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in front of their 1st quarter earnings report due out today.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Police in California are experiencing what happens when good intentions crash into reality. Police departments are transitioning to battery powered vehicles but those vehicles come with challenges that make cops’ jobs more difficult.

Amazon just made a big change to the Kindle

Amazon just made a big change to the Kindle

Person holding a Kindle Colorsoft with a pink cover and highlighted text (in pink, yellow, and blue) in front of a plane window looking out over a sunrise
Image: Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) unveiled a suite of Kindle devices Wednesday, including its first e-reader to have a color display.

The Kindle Colorsoft will retail for $279.99 and start shipping on Oct. 30. It will allow users to see the color of book titles and to add different colored highlights to text.

Tesla is being investigated after its Full Self-Driving software was involved in a fatal crash

Tesla is being investigated after its Full Self-Driving software was involved in a fatal crash

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) is being investigated by federal regulators after one of its vehicles equipped with driver-assistance technology fatally struck a pedestrian.

GM is investing almost $1 billion to ensure its access to a key mineral for EV batteries

GM is investing almost $1 billion to ensure its access to a key mineral for EV batteries

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla robot trick, Amazon&#39;s color Kindle, and EV buyer&#39;s remorse: Tech news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

General Motors (GM) is increasing its investment in a Nevada lithium mine and its operator to almost $1 billion as it looks to secure a long-term supply of a critical mineral for electric vehicle batteries.

