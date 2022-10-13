The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day .

Google approved Truth Social for the Play Store. The announcement gave the Donald Trump-backed social media app a lifeline to complete a controversial SPAC deal.

Honda and LG picked Ohio for a new multi-billion-dollar battery plant. The IRA’s electric vehicles tax credits attract investment in the US, but give other countries headaches about their domestic auto industries.

US Federal Reserve officials worry they aren’t doing enough to stop inflation. Minutes from the September meeting indicate new interest rate hikes are on the cards. Today’s consumer price index report will be followed closely.

New cybersecurity requirements for US aviation systems are in the works. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants to strengthen standards after pro-Russia hackers were linked to a denial of service attack on major airport websites this week.

The Bahamas increased its minimum wage to $260 a week. The government also announced temporary price controls on a number of goods to help with rising cost of living.

Wildlife populations have dropped nearly 70% in the past 50 years. In area rich in biodiversity like Latin America and the Caribbean, the WWF recorded losses as high as 94%.

What to watch for

A labor dispute between oil workers and energy companies in France has entered a third week, and the government has said “enough is enough”—or, more accurately, “ça suffit.”

Two unions have so far reached a pay rise deal with Exxon’s French business, Esso France, but the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), which represents over 690,000 workers, rejected the agreement.

As fuel shortages are starting to bite, French prime minister Élisabeth Borne announced a number of employees essential for the running of a Normandy depot would be forced back to work. While the legal right to strike is enshrined in French law, authorities are also allowed to “requisition any property or service, require any person necessary” to maintain public order, hygiene, tranquility, and safety.

The move proved deeply unpopular with workers, who voted to keep striking. The CGT also plans to challenge forthcoming government requisition notifications in court.

Restaurant service, with robots on the side

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank wants to put robots in restaurants, which are now facing shortages of the human variety. In order to bring R2D2 to the diner, one of SoftBank’s subsidiaries has partnered with Gausium, a Chinese robotics startup, which makes autonomous cleaning and service bots.

Not all restaurants are convinced that robo-helpers are really necessary. They can be pricey, costing the typical yearly salary of one or even two human employees. On the flip side, they can also help free up time for workers to give customers more attention.

Here are just some of the models that are putting the AI in “may I take your order?”

🤖 Scrubber 50 Pro: Can scrub, sweep, mob, and sanitize.





🤖 Pepper: A humanoid robot that can serve as a receptionist in stores and offices.





🤖 XI robot: Equipped with three serving trays that can hold up to 66 lbs, and serve multiple tables simultaneously.

Normalizing menopause at work

Over 50 million women in their 30-50's are navigating menopause, and the experience is often stigmatized, lonely, and challenging at home and work. Yet, those same years often correspond with women taking on challenging projects or advancing into leadership.

Ignore menopause at your peril, employers. There are projected to be 55 million women over the age of 55 in the US labor force by 2024, and there are currently 4.5 million women between the ages of 50-64 in the UK workforce.

🍼 If you’re serious about normalizing pregnancy, normalizing menopause should also be on your list

💰 Here are 5 ways for employers to address the costly impacts of menopause at work

🗣️ And here’s how employees can talk to work leaders about menopause

😶‍🌫️ What one health expert’s experience can teach us about the invisible struggles of menopause

Surprising discoveries

British artist Damien Hirst began burning his work. Digital fates were sealed for 5,149 collectors who opted for NFT versions of those pieces.

Elon Musk sold a perfume called “Burnt Hair”... He made $1 million in a matter of hours for a scent that every owner of a hair straightener gets for free.

…perhaps because his tunneling career is not panning out. Meanwhile, China has built the world’s longest spiral tunnel stretching 2.8 miles (4.5 km).

London’s priciest abode is back on the market. Act now: The 45-bedroom mansion last sold in 2020 for $232 million.

A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s fetched $76,000 at auction. They were found by a “denim archeologist” in an abandoned mineshaft. Let’s hope there’s no jhost (jean ghost? no?).

