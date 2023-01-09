Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s capital. Hundreds of people were arrested for targeting the country’s legislative assembly, Supreme Court, and presidential palace.

Goldman Sachs is looking to cut 3,200 jobs this week. A third of the investment banking layoffs are expected to affect its banking and trading units, according to Bloomberg .

Jack Ma will relinquish control of Ant Group. Changes in governance structure will shrink the billionaire’s stake in the fintech giant from 50% to 6% after a regulatory crackdown.

Pharma giant AstraZeneca is buying US drug maker Cincor Pharma. The deal is expected to be worth $1.8 billion.

A six-year-old fired a gun at his teacher at a school in Virginia. Newport News mayor Phillip Jones called the event a “red flag” for the country.

The world’s best restaurant is closing down. Copenaghen-based Noma will shut down its regular service at the end of 2024 to become a full-time “food laboratory.”

What to watch for

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a whirlwind tour of G7 countries this week, starting from France on Jan. 9 before heading to Italy, Great Britain, Canada, and finally landing in the US, the tour’s last stop.



The trip comes as Japan assumes the rotating chair of the G7 group this year, with plans to host the group’s summit in Hiroshima this May. The agenda for the meeting will be a focus of Kishida’s discussions with fellow world leaders. Talks at the White House will be touching on issues including the war in Ukraine, North Korea’s ballistic missile program, and regional stability along the Taiwan Strait.



Kishida will also be stressing the need for disarmament with his G7 partners, planning a panel on a world without nuclear weapons at the May summit. Joe Biden received an invitation to become the first sitting US president to visit Nagasaki, a city destroyed by a US atomic bomb in 1945.



Prince Harry’s bungled book launch

The contents of the much-anticipated tell-all memoir Spare were supposed to be a tightly guarded secret before publication, scheduled for Jan. 10. But thanks to logistical issues, readers across Spain have had access to Prince Harry’s vivid account of his upbringing in the UK’s royal family since last Thursday (Jan. 5).

The leak is a major headache for Penguin Random House, as the official release was set to be one of the publisher’s biggest launches this quarter, one that had long been in the making.



July 20, 2021: Penguin Random House announces the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir. The advance is reported to be worth at least $20 million.

Oct. 27, 2022: To much fanfare, Penguin Random House announces the book’s release date and reveals the title.

Jan. 5, 2023: A first crack in the release strategy appears as the Guardian reports details from Harry’s memoir. Later that day, news that the book is on sale in Spain spreads across the press.

America’s H-1B visa are getting pricier

The H-1B is the most sought-after US work visa among foreign professionals. Of the more than 407,000 H-1B visas issued between October 2020 and September 2021, Indians bagged more than 300,000—an overwhelming 74%.



The pre-registration fee for this category is now likely to rise from $10 now to $215—up 2,050%.

Niharika Sharma explains how these higher fees will play out for Indian employees.

Surprising discoveries

If a hamster wheel is left in the forest, creatures will just start using it. Wild mice love taking a spin, as do slugs and frogs.



A new machine is helping digitize audio from wax cylinders. Its laser can read the delicate grooves without damaging them.



Stop at the Moon if you need personal care products while in space. Nail clippers and ear plugs are just some of the human objects that have been left behind.



Antennas are appearing in the foothills around Salt Lake City. Public land managers have found about a dozen of the mysterious devices.



Ancient Romans had a secret ingredient that made their concrete extra durable. White chunks known as lime casts have allowed structures to heal their own cracks.

