Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Entrepreneurs in India were hoaxed by the “world’s biggest startup-funding event.” Surprise, it wasn’t, and creators had a hard time finding any investors.

Advertisement

Alibaba isn’t opposed to spinning off some of its units. The chief financial officer of the Chinese internet giant said as much to investors while discussing its restructuring.

Ads are coming to Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing. The tech giant plans to share ad revenue with publishers whose content powered the chatbot’s response.

Google has to pay a $162 million fine in India. But the US internet giant can appeal the ruling, which is part of an antitrust case over its Android dominance.

A common tax loophole is closing in the US

90: Days insiders will now need to wait after starting or modifying a preset trading plan before they can trade any of the reported stocks



Advertisement

The change is part of new financial disclosure rules that’ll take effect April 1 in the US. Executives won’t be able to sell shares as soon as a day after adopting a trading plan, which has been pretty routine in the past. But as Quartz’s Diego Lasarte explains, this might be more of a narrowing than a true closing of the loophole.



Another big number

9: Episodes of the latest season of the Quartz Obsession podcast, now available in its entirety for your discerning ears



Join host Annalisa Merelli as she talks to an array of Quartz reporters, editors, and sometimes their cats about the innovations that power change—or purport to, anyway.



🎧 Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher



Advertisement

And be sure to hit “subscribe,” as season 5 will be here before you know it.

Private jet fuel emissions are taking off in Europe

What spit over 3.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions into the air last year? More than half a million private flights across Europe, that’s what, and there’s no sign that the number of trips will hit cruising altitude any time soon.

Advertisement

✦ Love stories about how global travel is changing? Help keep our content free and accessible to all by becoming a member. Daily Brief readers get 50% off.

Quartz’s most popular

💊 The WHO may add obesity drugs to the list of essential medicines

💊💊 One Texas ruling could end mifepristone access in the US

🧐 The mystery behind a remarkable $7 billion US tax payment

Advertisement

🧐🧐 Not one Adani firm is among India’s top corporate taxpayers

📌 US workers say their job isn’t extremely important to their identity…

📌📌 …while every US state is making semiconductors part of theirs

Surprising discoveries

A clause involving King Charles III may be Disney’s fairy godmother. Florida governor Ron DeSantis is hitting a royal barrier in his effort to have more control over the Magic Kingdom.

Advertisement

Sweet baits used to trap and kill cockroaches worsened their sex lives. But evolution wasn’t about to let the party die.

Rare copies of Shakespeare’s works are up for sale. Thou couldst buy them for $10.5 million.

Someone will have to convince Gen Z that government jobs are cool. Only 8% of federal workers in the US are under age 30.

Credit scores were meant to eliminate bias. Many critics think that credit bureaus and FICO do the opposite. Scott Nover and host Annalisa Merelli talk about why in the last episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast, season 4.

Advertisement

🎧 Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

👀 Or: read the transcript!

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, Shakespearean lore, and a penchant for bureaucracy to talk@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Morgan Haefner and Susan Howson.

