Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Tesla is building a new factory in Shanghai. The EV company will make its Megapack batteries at the new facility, deepening its investment in China despite trade tensions with the US.



China ran military drills around Taiwan. The three days of exercises started Saturday after Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen returned from meeting with US lawmakers.

Advertisement

Joe Biden will visit Ireland to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement. In the first official visit to his ancestral homeland as US president, he’ll address lawmakers at the seat of Northern Ireland legislature on Tuesday (more below).

Leaked Pentagon documents pointed to weaknesses in Ukraine’s military. One report indicated the country’s air defense might not hold up its front line against Russia through May.

Advertisement

Businesses are pouring money into AI

Pop quiz: How much greater was corporate investment in AI last year compared to a decade ago?

Advertisement

A. 3 times

B. 9 times

C. 13 times

D. 22 times

Find the answer in Clarisa Diaz’s report, which also tracked the biggest AI deals in 2022.



Advertisement

What is the Good Friday Agreement?

Advertisement

The Belfast Agreement, more commonly known as the Good Friday Agreement, was a 1998 peace accord intended to end decades of political violence between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland. The conflict was known as the Troubles.

Biden’s trip comes at a turbulent political time in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party, the country’s largest pro-British unionist party, is holding fast in the face of proposed reforms that would allow Northern Ireland to maintain a closer trade relationship with the European Union, post-Brexit. London and Brussels reached a preliminary agreement on the new trade rules in February.

Advertisement

America’s post-covid economic recovery has been remarkable

3: Years it took for prime-age labor force participation to recover in the US after the pandemic, compared to 12 years after the 2008 financial crisis.

Advertisement

It’s one of the stats that shows Americans have just lived through the fastest economic recovery in three decades.

✦ Love stories that contextualize data? Help keep our content accessible and free to all by becoming a member. Daily Brief readers get 50% off.

Advertisement

Quartz’s most popular

🇫🇷🇨🇳 Macron visited Beijing despite protests in France that show no sign of stopping

Advertisement

🧐 Will taking your layoff story to TikTok change your chances of getting hired?

🔥 The difference between a snafu, a shitshow, and a clusterfuck

🧲 The West is trying to cut China out of rare earths⁠—and China is noticing

🤑 5 negotiation myths that hold you back from more money

📉 The unemployment rate for Black Americans just fell to an all-time low

Surprising discoveries

Climate change is increasing the number of baseball homeruns. A warmer planet led to more than 500 out-of-the-park hits since 2010.

Advertisement

Uranus got a close up. The James Webb Telescope gave us an up-close look at the planet’s rings, only the third time they’ve ever been photographed by an instrument in space.

A snake caused an emergency plane landing in South Africa. Samuel L. Jackson wasn’t there, but a cape cobra was hanging out under the pilot’s seat.

Advertisement

Ramen sales are still spicy. Sales for Cup Noodles maker Nissin are up 41% year over year as its pandemic growth stays hot.

Tim Cook reads all of his unsolicited emails. Seriously, send him a note.

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, ballpark hotdogs, and spicy noodles to talk@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Morgan Haefner.

