Scientists accidentally discovered an interplanetary weapon. Researchers have come to believe that using water to find life on Mars might be killing it instead.

English Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599. Here's what you need to know

Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy. The budget carrier’s deteriorating financial situation has reached its expected conclusion.

Donald Trump has announced his choice to lead the Federal Communications Commission. Brendan Carr, a first-term appointee and frequent critic of Big Tech, has gotten the nod.

Goldman Sachs thinks two factors could wreck the post-Trump election stock rally. The party might have gotten too good too fast and not invited enough attendees, the bank said in a recent report.

The CEO of Red Lobster thinks a $70 million facelift could help save the business. Damonla Adamolekun wants to use a new menu and look for the restaurant chain to get customers to return.

A poorly timed Nvidia meltdown

Nvidia has been one of the hottest stocks for investors interested in riding the AI wave. But now it’s dealing with the wrong kind of heat, which is coming from one of its main products.

Server racks that are custom-designed for AI clients have been overheating, and Nvidia has had to push last-minute design changes to fix the issue. It’s the last thing the company wants to be dealing with as its next earnings report comes into view.

How annoying of a problem is this for one of the darlings of artificial intelligence? Quartz’s Britney Nguyen finds out whether this is smoke or fire.

Capital Ps and Qs for 0.1%-er dinner chats

When it comes to the conversations of the wealthy, some might imagine that it’s some variation on “pass the Grey Poupon.” But the reality is much more complicated than that. As the richest of the rich prepare to gather for the holiday season, one topic of discussion is a bit thornier for them than for other people.

Their discursive subjects might include an elevator speech to prep a significant other about the gaudiness of the family fortune. Or: They might need to navigate the proper amount of gratitude to show for a cash gift that’s just barely below the taxable limit. Talk about challenges!

How do ultra-wealthy families speak about money? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald spoke with an expert to find out.

SURPRISING DISCOVERIES

Germany is at risk of becoming forklift-decertified. The country’s competitive forklifters are facing an onslaught of global competition. (paywall)

There’s a bear market out there bringing a smile to some investors. Collectors of rare Bearenstain Bears books are swiping for an edition dedicated to credit unions.

The Cowboys are one of the NFL’s biggest losers — by revenue. America’s football team has massive cash-register success that’s counterbalanced by its extremely underwhelming win-loss record.

Rats can be taught to drive and love the commute. Scientists put them in little rat-sized cars that the rodents dutifully piloted toward a Froot Loop treat. (paywall)

Legal weed is having a totally unexpected effect on constituent populations. Economists find that recreational marijuana correlates to phenomena covered by scientific nomenclature like “unhealthy eating (i.e. munchies)” and “sedentary lifestyle (i.e. couch-lock).”

