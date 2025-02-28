🌏 Amazon’s Alexa buddies

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Amazon’s Alexa is getting some new friends. The tech giant will launch a fresh lineup of gadgets, alongside an updated model, this fall.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

… Also in Jeff Bezos’ orbit, Blue Origin’s first all-female crew is prepping for takeoff. The six-person team includes Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez, who reportedly spearheaded the mission.

Advertisement

Nvidia’s annual revenue owes much to three anonymous customers. These secretive spenders accounted for over 30% of the chipmaker’s yearly earnings, which surpassed $130 billion.

Advertisement

… In another key development, Nvidia’s AI-spending spree continues. The company is setting its first-quarter guidance above Wall Street’s expectations, though that didn’t keep its stock from slipping.

Advertisement

Microsoft’s got a bone to pick with President Trump’s new AI chip restrictions. The company warned that the limits could drive allies toward Chinese suppliers. Amazon’s taking on Google and Microsoft with a new chip.

Google says it’s got you covered when it comes to deleting personal info. An update to the company’s “Results About You” tool now scans for sensitive data.

Advertisement

Papa John’s is slicing through the competition. The pizza maker posted strong profits, while its rival Domino’s struggled and warned that tariffs on a key ingredient could push up pie prices.

Trump’s tariffs are imminent. New rules could raise prices on goods from the U.S.’s top trade partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico.

Advertisement

Eli Lilly wants to make drugs in America – if it gets a tax cut

Eli Lilly is planning to invest billions into building four new drug manufacturing plants in the U.S., which could create thousands of jobs. But there’s a catch: The pharma giant wants tax cuts before moving forward.

Advertisement

The company says it aims to boost domestic drug production, especially key ingredients that are currently sourced overseas. With demand rising for weight-loss drugs, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks emphasized the need for tax policies, such as those from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act, to be extended or improved in order to make this happen.

How much is Eli Lilly planning to invest to build these new plants? Quartz’s Bruce Gil takes a closer look.

Advertisement

Tariffs and rising costs bite

The U.S. economy is showing signs of a slump, made worse by President Trump’s tariffs. With inflation high and interest rates rising, the outlook is bleak for many Americans.

Advertisement

New reports reveal slowing growth, as a spike in jobless claims points to a weakening labor market. Meanwhile, the housing market is struggling, with pending home sales dropping to their lowest level in over two decades.

To make matters worse, Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium are driving home prices even higher, making it harder for buyers.

Advertisement

How should the latest economic reports be interpreted? Quartz’s Vinamrata Chaturvedi has the details.

More from Quartz

🛒 Generic brand groceries are winning big as inflation makes a comeback

📺 Warner Bros. Discovery stock spikes 10% because the streaming growth outlook is strong

Advertisement

🤹 Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming unit is shooting for 150 million subscribers

🎀 OpenAI debuts GPT-4.5: Bigger, smarter, costlier

🏃 Meta just fired about 20 employees for alleged leaks

🪝 CFPB lets Capital One off the hook for $2 billion

🥷 FBI and Bybit say North Koren agents were behind the $1.5 billion hack

🥪 Subway is bringing back the discounted footlong. Here’s what you get for $6.99

Advertisement

😎 Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflakes, Warner Bros. Discovery, eBay: Stocks to watch

💉 Moderna’s bird flu vaccine has a problem

🏙️ The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least

🪃 The 10 cities where Americans are financially struggling the most

🧑‍🔧 The 8 best used cars for less than $20,000, according to Consumer Reports

😇 The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful



Did you know we have two premium weekend emails, too? One gives you analysis on the week’s news, and one provides the best reads from Quartz and elsewhere to get your week started right. Become a member or give a membership as a gift!

Advertisement

Our best wishes on a safe start to the day. Send any news, comments, pizza, or Alexas to talk@qz.com. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Francisco Velasquez and Harri Weber.