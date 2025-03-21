🌏 Tesla’s big Cybertruck recall

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Tesla recalled nearly all Cybertrucks sold in the U.S. The recall is due to faulty exterior panels that could pose a road hazard.

Apple TV+ is a big loser for the tech giant. The company’s streaming service is apparently bleeding over $1 billion a year.

Sam Altman is going to school. The OpenAI co-founder is investing in a for-profit community college.

Olive Garden has customers coming back for more. Its parent company’s stock jumped 6% Thursday after the CEO said diners aren’t slowing down despite economic worries.

Nestle recalled some frozen meals. The recall comes after a ‘wood-like substance’ was found in these frozen dinners.

Steer clear of U.S. stocks, an economist warns. Economist David McWilliams argues that President Trump’s ‘radical’ policies are jeopardizing American prosperity.

Oracle’s custom AI agents

Oracle introduced a new feature on Thursday that lets businesses build their own AI agents — no coding required.

The tool is part of Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, which helps companies manage finance, HR, supply chains, and more. These AI agents are hyper-specialized, fully autonomous, and designed to handle a company’s specific workflows.

Last year, Oracle rolled out more than 50 AI agents capable of tasks such as answering employee benefits questions and scheduling shifts. Now, businesses can create their own to fit their needs.

How is this possible without coding? Quartz’s Ece Yildirim has the details.

Trump wants to scrap the DoE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education.

With the education department now facing potential elimination, it’s under more scrutiny than ever. Experts warn that shutting it down would have far-reaching consequences, especially for its functions that often go unnoticed.

What education department services could eventually vanish? Quartz’s Kevin Williams breaks this down.

