Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️

1 in 5 Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII

The Weekend Brief looks at the growth of sports betting in the US, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, on which a record number of Americans will place bets.

By
Shivank Taksali
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Super Bowl LVII
Illustration: Vicky Leta

Five years ago, the US Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on most sports betting. Since then, the industry has exploded: Nearly $190 billion worth of wagers have been made on the results of sports games in the US since then. This Sunday (Feb. 12), 50 million Americans will bet on the Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Want to show your team you’re taking their mental health seriously? Consider this certification.
February 2, 2023
"White Lotus" star and novelist Michael Imperioli on the power of deadlines
January 26, 2023

The Super Bowl, the biggest annual sporting event in the US, will see a 60% increase in bets placed on the game compared to 2022, according to the American Gaming Association.

Tomorrow, the Weekend Brief will look at the human compulsion to predict the outcomes of sporting events, and an industry that’s making it easier to bet on games as trivial as second-tier football fixtures or as huge as Super Bowl LVII.

Advertisement

To receive this issue, join Quartz today with 60% off.

Receive this issue Saturday!

EmailsMembership Promotion