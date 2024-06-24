The Memo: What job?

Hello, Memo readers!



If you aren’t hearing back from a job you applied to, it might be because it’s not real.



A new survey from Resume Builder revealed that 39% of hiring managers said their company posted a fake job listing in the past year.



The disheartening results show that among those who posted fake jobs, “approximately 26% posted one to three fake job listings, 19% posted five, 19% posted 10, 11% posted 50, 10% posted 25, and 13% posted 75 or more.”



The fake jobs ranged from entry-level roles to executive positions, said Resume Builder, which surveyed 649 hiring managers. Companies said they are posting fake jobs for a laundry list of reasons, including to deceive their own employees. More than 60% of those surveyed said they posted fake jobs “to make employees believe their workload would be alleviated by new workers.” Sixty-two percent of companies said another reason for the shady practice is to “have employees feel replaceable.”



What’s even more concerning about the results: 85% of companies engaging in the practice said they interviewed candidates for the fake jobs.



“It’s a concerning scenario, particularly when these misleading postings originate from HR departments — the very entities entrusted with shaping accurate perceptions of their organizations,” Resume Builder’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said. Read the full survey results here.

Pilots aren’t making it into the cockpit

American Airlines just became the latest carrier to join a trend sweeping the airline industry: a pilot hiring freeze.



The company is suspending pilot training through the rest of the year, joining a list of carriers that include United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Spirit Airlines for reasons that are both sector-wide and particular to the company.

Broadly speaking, the surge in pilot hiring that accompanied the airline industry’s recovery from its early COVID-19-era slowdown is over. Whereas that labor market was so tight that Canadian pilots were rushing to the U.S. to take advantage of all the demand, things have since cooled down.

