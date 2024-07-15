The Memo: A resounding condemnation

Hello, Memo readers.

Condemnations poured in from leaders in the tech and business sectors after former U.S. President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



The leaders had a resounding message: Political violence is a threat to democracy in the U.S.



Following the incident, leaders of some of the world’s biggest and most powerful companies — including Apple, Microsoft, and Meta — overwhelmingly denounced the violence.



“Praying for a quick recovery for President Trump,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Saturday night on Threads. “This is such a sad day for our country. Political violence undermines democracy and must always be condemned.”



Apple’s CEO Tim Cook also strongly criticized the violence. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, echoed that sentiment: “There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society. Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today’s horrific event,” he wrote on X.

One very small number: $1

What the CEO of the bankrupt electric car startup Fisker is cutting his pay to so the company can stay afloat

The co-founders of the Fisker Group, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, are taking a sizable pay cut as the startup moves through bankruptcy proceedings. But it’s not like their salaries were the main portion of their incomes: They were paid $62,400 each in 2022 (the last year for which Fisker filed a proxy statement) as the CEO and CFO, respectively, but both executives took home a $710,000 bonus that year.

