Pushing forward

This is a story about state-of-the-art vehicles. Some are powered by artificial intelligence, others are designed by creative directors from some of the world’s biggest fashion houses and are posted on Instagram by some of the biggest celebrities. No, these aren’t Ferraris or Maseratis. These are strollers. Yes, baby strollers.



From early designs in the 18th and 19th centuries, the most primitive prams have journeyed from status symbols for the wealthy, to comfortable and convenient ways to travel with small children, and all the way back to status symbols again. Not to mention they’ve become a hotbed of technological innovation.



In just the last 10 to 15 years, we’ve seen the rise of bigger, more technologically advanced, more expensive strollers (thanks, in large part, to Bugaboo). These new iterations seek to keep the safety and functionality of traditional prams, with added flair and comfort. But they’re not a one-size-fits-all, as lifestyle is one of the biggest things parents take into consideration when picking out their first (but probably not their last) stroller.



So kick off the wheel lock, and let’s get right into the wide world of strollers.



By the digits

$3,300: The price tag on Glüxkind’s Ella AI Powered Smart Stroller, a self-driving stroller that boasts the same tech as self-driving cars and delivery robots.



2-4: How many strollers the average parent has. Oftentimes one just isn’t enough, as parents look for different strollers to satisfy a number of needs, including travel, jogging, or lightweight. (But that number is different for everyone.)



34.7%: North America’s share of the global baby stroller market as of 2021 — the largest in the world.



$1.83 billion: The projected size of the North American baby stroller market by 2032. That’s up more than 59% from $1.15 billion in 2023.



3+: Dads it takes to try and fold a stroller.

Tell me more!

Strolling in style

The stroller has become as big of a status symbol as a Birkin bag or a Cartier bracelet.



Cardi B was recently seen out and about in Paris carrying a shimmering silver, oversized Chanel purse. But what really made headlines was what was in front of her: A $4,900 Dior stroller, where her 2-year-old son, Wave, was nestled.



The luxe stroller, made of blue and beige water-repellent technical canvas stamped with the iconic Dior Oblique motif, is part of Dior’s Baby Dior collection. Made in collaboration with Italian premium stroller and highchair company Inglesina, it features Dior signature wheels and an adjustable leather handle.



Strollers actually started out as a status symbol for the wealthy. In the mid-18th century, rich circles around Europe began sporting early versions of baby carriages. With embellishments and detailed artwork, these iterations of what became the modern-day stroller were luxuries.



The Dior stroller is one of many high-end strollers on the market today that can retail for several thousand dollars and have become favorites among celebs. Jeremy Scott, formerly the creative director of Moschino, collaborated with Cybex on a special version of its New Generation Priam. Cybex, which has been around for more than 20 years, is one of the best-known baby gear-makers, with an array of car seats, strollers, and baby carriers.

This transformation of strollers once again becoming an accessory for parents is particularly true in big cities where, for many new parents, their stroller is basically their car. It’s their way of criss-crossing town with their children, or carrying groceries, and, oftentimes, it’s the first thing people see.



What’s different about the luxe strollers of today is the emphasis on the blend of safety, functionality, and fashion.



🎧 Listen up!

Strollers have become a status identifier, a repository for parenting anxiety, and an emblem of consumerism run amok. As doctors and experts gather new research and best practices in childcare, strollers exemplify how quickly it’s all changing.



Strap in to episode 5 of the Quartz Obsession Podcast, season 8 — Strollers: Pushing the limits of childrearing cache — where host Rocio Fabbro talks with baby gear experts Jamie Grayson and Jen LaBracio about this latest movement in industrial design.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora

👓 Or, read the transcript

Quotable

“I always strive to bring a whimsical aura to the designs I create for Cybex, because the brand revolves around the pursuit of perfection.” — Jeremy Scott, on his latest “Car” collection with Cybex.

Pop quiz

The U.S. government requires strollers to follow strict safety standards. What is the max amount of lead that can be present on any accessible part of a stroller?



A. 100 parts per million

B. 70 ppm

C. 120 ppm

D. 30 ppm

Stroll down to the bottom to find the answer.



Brief history

1733: British architect William Kent designs what is considered to be the very first baby carriage. But it looks a lot different than what we see out on the streets today — and it was really for the rich.



1848: American inventor Charles Burton creates the “perambulator,” with a three-wheel push design.



1877: William Wilson, the founder of Silver Cross, commercializes the world’s first baby pram.



1889: Black inventor William H. Richardson patents a carriage with a bassinet that faces the person pushing the pram. At a more accessible price, the middle class could finally afford strollers.



1965: Owen Maclaren, an aerospace engineer from London, invents the first “buggy” that was compact, lightweight, and foldable.



1984: The “Baby Jogger” comes to be thanks to Phil Baechler and his company, Racing Strollers.



1999: The world welcomes the Bugaboo, a versatile, modern stroller that brings baby carriages into the 21st century.



2023: After two decades of building up stroller capabilities — from safety to style — Glüxkind Technologies unveils the first AI-powered stroller.

Fun fact!

The word pram comes from the term “perambulator,” which stems from the verb “perambulate,” meaning to travel on foot or stroll. It’s not a prequel to The Terminator.

Watch this!

Find out what the stroller you push says about you from baby gear specialist Raven (@thatravebird19 on TikTok).

Poll

Do you wish they made adult strollers?



Absolutely not.

Kind of?

Only if they were self-driving.

The correct answer to the pop quiz is A., 100 ppm for accessible parts of the stroller, according to the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act. Additionally, any paint coating on the stroller can’t have more than 90 ppm of lead.

