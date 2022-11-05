The case against "polycrisis"

This story was published on our Weekend Brief newsletter, analysis and insights on one big news item of the week, plus the best of Quartz

Everything’s inflating these days—including thought leadership. A mere “debacle” is no longer enough; the word in the wind is “polycrisis,” fanned to a fever-heat popularity by the historian-turned-pundit Adam Tooze.



No doubt you’re running into the term everywhere: the headlines in the pink papers, the briefings of important policymakers, Twitter, book titles, climate change agendas (pdf). The notion behind “polycrisis” is that humanity’s problems—economic uncertainty and inequality, political instability, and especially the threat of climate change—need to be understood through their interactions with each other.



And that’s not a bad frame. But is it a novel one? Does it help diagnose our problems better, let alone address them?



Tooze, at least, says yes, because “it no longer seems plausible to point to a single cause and, by implication, a single fix,” to the world’s problems, as it might have in the past. But that was never plausible. The ills of the 1980s could no more be solved by the market alone—or the state alone, or civil society, or your fix of choice—than they can be today (or ever, for that matter). And when champions of the term insist that this polycrisis is the first multi-causal crisis in history, it sounds, well, ahistorical (see below).



The other novelty in Tooze’s analysis is how global development and climate change raise the stakes of our economic and political difficulties. The increase in climate-related disasters is new, even if it is a path we set off on 200 years ago. But if potential global self-destruction is the underlying requirement of a polycrisis, we’ve been there since Hiroshima.



Other definitions offer more specificity, focusing on multiple sources of systemic risk amplifying each other and breaking down a shared understanding of the problems—what Tooze calls a “flailing inability to grasp our situation.” You might call that the human condition.

Arguably, we’ve never had more clarity about humanity’s threats and how to respond to them. We developed vaccines to the covid-19 pandemic on the fly, which wasn’t possible a century ago during the Spanish Flu epidemic. Economic policy is far from perfect, but recession-fighting and safety nets have come a long way since the Great Depression. Climate change (and what must be done to fight it) is better understood today than ever.

If anything, our chief crisis is a social one—a paralysis that fails to push solutions forward thoroughly in the face of knotty problems. Giving that complexity a name is only a start. Businesses and governments know already that there isn’t a single fix to our problems. But a better diagnostic concept would help them understand where to start.



The job of an intellectual in a complex world is to clarify, and it’s not clear that “polycrisis” means anything more than its Greek roots: We’ve got a lot of problems.

GREAT POLYCRISES IN HISTORY



Is the polycrisis new? Well...



💀 World War I, 1914-1918. The global conflict that kicked off modernity involved a technological arms race, geopolitical competition, and new political ideas about self-government. But it also took place during a global cold snap that increased mortality and set the stage for the spread of the Spanish Flu around the world, which is thought to have killed one out of every 100 people on the planet.



💀 The Great Famine in India, 1876-1877. The Madras famine, which killed between 6 and 10 million people in India, was part of a larger weather phenomenon that ruined harvests across the global South. Its effects were accelerated by the British East India Company, which continued economic exploitation and blocked relief efforts.

💀 Thirty Years War, 1618-1648. This wasn’t just a religious conflict between Protestants and Catholics. The wars that laid waste to central Europe were chaotically overlaid on dynastic disputes, new forms of political propaganda, and the rise of absolutism, while the Little Ice Age wreaked havoc with harvests. Oh, and there were plagues.



💀 The Native American Genocide, 1491-present. European colonialism emerged from political, economic, and religious motivations, and was driven by technological leaps. But the polycrisis for indigenous people also included infectious diseases to which they had no immunity, and ecological catastrophes driven by the resultant population collapse.

THE BIRTH OF A WORD



Tooze heard the term “polycrisis” from Jean-Claude Juncker, the former European Commission president who, in 2018, used the p-word to refer to the EU’s challenges of migration, climate change, debt and economic growth—although he also said that Europe had “surely turned the page from this so-called ‘polycrisis.’” So much for that.



Juncker, in turn, borrowed “polycrisis” from the French theorist Edgar Morin, who co-authored a 1999 book that introduced the idea. Morin, who fought with the French Resistance during World War II, did much of his subsequent intellectual work on complex systems across different disciplines.



Per Google’s corpus of English language publications, the term was briefly in vogue at the turn of the century (perhaps a Y2K vibe) but really took off following the 2008 financial crisis.

Either Collins English Dictionary didn’t get the “polycrisis” memo or it decided to be a maverick. In choosing its Word of the Year 2022, Collins plumped for “permacrisis”—a term defined as “an extended period of instability and insecurity.” Sounds about right, especially given how many of Collins’s other candidates for Word of the Year all emerged from one or the other of the world’s current crises. Here are a few:

Warm banks: The winter equivalent of food banks: locations where those unable to heat their homes can gather during a cold snap.

Sportswashing: The athletic equivalent of “greenwashing,” in which countries stage big sporting events to cover up their poor human rights or climate records.



Partygate: The British scandal involving government officials and civil servants meeting for long, boozy parties during times of strict covid lockdowns. Its repercussions brought down prime minister Boris Johnson.

Lawfare: The use of lawsuits to bully or trip up a rival.



Quiet quitting: As Collins describes it: “doing no more work than one is contractually obliged to do.” A product of the pandemic age, quiet quitting has been framed as a solution to burnout, or as a reaction to corporate monopolization of employee time.



