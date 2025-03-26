Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) reports earnings

In This Story EPAC -2.34%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC-2.34% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $145.5 million for the quarter, an increase from $138.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to organic growth and the acquisition of DTA, despite unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

Gross profit for the quarter was $73.4 million, representing 50.5% of net sales, compared to 51.6% in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in gross profit margin is attributed to unfavorable sales mix.

Operating profit was reported at $30.8 million, up from $29.5 million in the previous year, driven by sales growth.

Net earnings for the quarter were $20.9 million, compared to $17.8 million in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.38, up from $0.33.

Cash provided by operating activities was $16.1 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $38.7 million and $25.1 million, respectively.

The company reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $167.1 million at the beginning of the period to $119.5 million at the end.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. continues to focus on its ASCEND transformation program, which was completed in fiscal 2024, aiming to drive growth and operational efficiency.

The filing also discusses the company's exposure to market risks, including interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and commodity costs.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. does not anticipate material changes to its contractual obligations and believes its current resources are sufficient to meet future requirements.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 26, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.