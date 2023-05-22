When engaging employees, small steps really do add up, according to Kwasi Mitchell, Deloitte’s chief purpose officer. “They have an outsized impact on what we can do and the environment we create for our workers,” he said.
The key? Once you have forward momentum, companies should define their efforts and tell stories about why they’re spending time on something, what they expect it to help, and what’s in it for the employees.
Engaging employees requires small steps