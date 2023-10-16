Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Envirotech Vehicles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $523,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $523,000.

Watch
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Winning portfolio moves amidst a market downturn | Smart Investing
October 10, 2023
The Israel-Hamas conflict's impact on Fed rate hike strategies | Smart Investing
October 10, 2023

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTV

Advertisement