Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus' North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus' North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, look inside Bob Dylan’s $7.25 million New York townhouse

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Highstay, Rachel Murray/Getty Images for goop (Getty Images), Zillow, Rowland Scherman/National Archive/Newsmakers (Getty Images), SimpleImages (iStock by Getty Images), Grace Cary (iStock by Getty Images), Bob Thomas (iStock by Getty Images), Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

The rich are ditching hotels. Here’s why

The rich are ditching hotels. Here’s why

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Highstay

In 2024, the luxuries industry has seen a noticeable decline from the post-pandemic boom: inflation, political instability, and economic disruption mean that consumers are tightening their metaphorical belts and not spending nearly as much on real life designer belts.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

The most outrageous items in this year’s Goop holiday gift guide

The most outrageous items in this year’s Goop holiday gift guide

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for goop (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for Christmas or Hanukkah presents for your loved one – especially if you’re a fan of extremely expensive items promoting dubious health claims – look no further than this year’s Goop Holiday Gift Guide.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Look inside Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus’ $1.2 million North Pole home

Look inside Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus’ $1.2 million North Pole home

Rendering of a log-cabin-type home in the North Pole tundra with a lit Christmas tree and reindeer in the snow and trees
Photo: Zillow

It’s Santa Claus’ busiest time of year. He’s running drills with the reindeer, overseeing the elves’ toy production, and making the final call on which children are naughty and which are nice. And now, on top of all of those responsibilities, Santa is apparently staging his house for Zillow.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Look inside Bob Dylan’s $7.25 million New York townhouse

Look inside Bob Dylan’s $7.25 million New York townhouse

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Rowland Scherman/National Archive/Newsmakers (Getty Images)

A Manhattan townhouse that was once home to celebrities including Bob Dylan, Mary Tyler Moore, and Mike Nichols recently went on the market for $7.25 million – in what might be only the fourth instance of the property’s deed changing hands in decades.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

The rare whisky market is struggling

The rare whisky market is struggling

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: SimpleImages (iStock by Getty Images)

The market for rare and fine whisky is facing a “downturn of painful proportions,” according to an annual industry report from Scottish financial advisory firm Noble & Co, which comes as the market for luxury goods continues to experience setbacks due to global political and financial instability.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Check out the many, many properties owned by Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick Scott Bessent

Check out the many, many properties owned by Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick Scott Bessent

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Zillow

Scott Bessent – a hedge fund manager and President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to run the Treasury Department – has a passion for expensive real estate.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

The 10 states with the highest homeowners association fees in America

The 10 states with the highest homeowners association fees in America

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Grace Cary (iStock by Getty Images)

There are few aspects of home ownership that are as polarizing as homeowners associations: for their proponents, HOAs are viewed as a way to raise property values and improve quality of life for everyone in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

The 5 most expensive cities in America for buying a home

The 5 most expensive cities in America for buying a home

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Bob Thomas (iStock by Getty Images)

Prospective homeowners in the five most expensive towns in the United States need to earn at least $1 million annually to afford to buy property, according to a recent report released by GOBankingRates.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Taylor Swift fans tipped their Uber drivers 8 times more than average

Taylor Swift fans tipped their Uber drivers 8 times more than average

Image for article titled The rich ditch hotels, Santa Claus&#39; North Pole home, and rare whisky struggles: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management (Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift fans left the record-setting Eras Tour, it turns out that a lot of them took a “Getaway Car.”

Advertisement

In honor of Swift’s 35th birthday – which falls just days after the conclusion of her two-year world tour – Uber (UBER) released data on how Swifties traveled to and from the pop superstar’s concerts.

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11