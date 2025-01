In the world of retail, American fashion brand Express has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close over 100 stores imminently. Chipotle will deploy its avocado-peeling robots this year. And Coca-Cola is betting that AI can help keep up with Pepsi and Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Amazon wants compete with Target and Walmart in the grocery delivery business, and the FTC sues to block Tapestry’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire Capri.