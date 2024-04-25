Chipotle tells employees not to eat chicken on the job

Chipotle is hogging its chicken from employees in a bid to keep up with surging demand from customers.

“Due to the high demand for chicken in our restaurants and sustained success of our Chicken Al Pastor, last week we asked all our corporate and in-restaurant employees to temporarily select another protein option for their meals to preserve our supply,” said Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, in a statement to Quartz.

That comes just a day after the restaurant chain reported earnings that revealed its sales were being driven by its Braised Beef Barbacoa and Al Pastor Chicken menu items.

Chipotle’s Schalow said that the company has “since informed employees they can return to ordering chicken in their meals as normal.” The turnaround comes just days after Bloomberg reported that the internal changes would be implemented immediately and last pending further notice.

