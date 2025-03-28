Earnings Snapshots

F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 28, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
FMBM0.00%

F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM0.00%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Starbucks sets new speed goals after reports of 30 to 40-minute waits
See inside Jennifer Lopez’s new $17.5 million home
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing an increase in net income to $7.3 million from $2.8 million in the previous year. This increase was due to a rise in net interest income and a decrease in noninterest expenses.

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Starbucks sets new speed goals after reports of 30 to 40-minute waits
See inside Jennifer Lopez’s new $17.5 million home
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Total assets increased to $1.30 billion, with loans held for investment rising to $839.9 million. Deposits also grew to $1.20 billion, while short-term debt was paid off during the year.

Advertisement

Related Content

New York City is withholding new deposits at five banks accused of inaction on discrimination
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news

Related Content

New York City is withholding new deposits at five banks accused of inaction on discrimination
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news

The company reported net interest income of $33.9 million, up from $31.7 million in the prior year, driven by higher loan balances and repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

Advertisement

Noninterest income increased by 6.41%, primarily due to higher wealth management and mortgage banking income.

Advertisement

Noninterest expenses decreased by 11.19%, with a significant reduction in salaries due to a voluntary early retirement program.

The allowance for credit losses was $8.1 million, with net charge-offs totaling $2.6 million, primarily related to indirect automobile lending.

Advertisement

The company maintained strong capital ratios, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.39% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.23%.

The filing also details various regulatory and compliance matters, including the adoption of new accounting standards and the impact of regulatory capital rules.

Advertisement

F & M Bank Corp. continues to focus on its core banking activities, with an emphasis on managing credit risk and maintaining adequate liquidity to support growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the F & M Bank Corp. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.