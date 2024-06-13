Retail

GameStop's shareholder meeting got postponed because of technical problems. The stock still rose 14%

The video game retailer's shares have been a roller-coaster ride in recent weeks, largely due to the social media return of "Roaring Kitty"

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Gamestop company logo is seen on display at the New York Stock Exchange.
The Gamestop company logo is seen on display at the New York Stock Exchange.
Image: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
In This Story
GME+1.10%

GameStop was forced to suspend its annual shareholder meeting Thursday because of a technical problem.

Suggested Reading

Sam Altman is investing in a for-profit community college
Oracle's is now letting businesses create their own AI agents. No coding required
Elon Musk needs to do these 2 things to get Tesla back on track, analyst says
Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Sam Altman is investing in a for-profit community college
Oracle's is now letting businesses create their own AI agents. No coding required
Elon Musk needs to do these 2 things to get Tesla back on track, analyst says
Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Earlier today, unprecedented demand from shareholders wanting access to GameStop’s Annual General Meeting led to a technical issue that prevented some investors from getting through, and the meeting was adjourned,” a spokesperson for Computershare, which hosted the meeting, told MarketWatch.

Advertisement

Related Content

GameStop stock sinks 4% after 'Roaring Kitty' bought 4 million more shares
GameStop gets a holiday boost as Roaring Kitty’s festive post surges stock price

Related Content

GameStop stock sinks 4% after 'Roaring Kitty' bought 4 million more shares
GameStop gets a holiday boost as Roaring Kitty’s festive post surges stock price

The meeting, scheduled to take place Thursday morning, instead featured 15 minutes of background music, MarketWatch reports. With investors unable to access the meeting, speculation about whether GameStop was the target of a cybercrime quickly surfaced online.

Advertisement

That didn’t stop GameStop stock from closing up 14% on the day.

GameStop stock has been a roller-coaster ride in recent weeks, largely due to the social media return of Keith Gill, the investor and meme stock booster better known by his online persona “Roaring Kitty.” 

Advertisement

Gill resumed posting about the stock on social media last month, for the first time in years. That initially led to a huge rally, but that has since fizzled into a series of big gains and big losses. Meme stocks are company shares that become wildly popular online and are hotly traded by investors, most of them individual rather than institutional, sending prices soaring regardless of the company’s actual performance.

GameStop stock plummeted 40% in one day last week after Gill’s first YouTube livestream in three years.