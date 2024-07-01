If you develop mobile apps, send your resume to GameStop’s CEO Ryan Cohen

In This Story GME +12.18%

It looks like GameStop wants to break out of the brick-and-mortar box. CEO Ryan Cohen posted on X on Monday that the video game retailer is seeking a mobile app developer.



“Looking for strong mobile app developers in Dallas,” he wrote on X. “Must be hands on, intense work ethic and previous experience building world class mobile apps on iOS and android. No college degree necessary.”

Earlier this year, Cohen posted on X to advertise job openings at GameStop, targeting individuals with expertise in retail, supply chain, and software engineering.

These posts indicate what the video game retailer’s future plans could be. The retailer has long been criticized for its decade-old physical store business model. Cohen, who became CEO of GameStop in September 2023 and has always advocated for fully embracing the digital age, is likely dropping hints about the company’s future plans.

On Monday afternoon, GameStop’s stock was down by over 4.5%, hovering around $23. Although the stock price has increased by 40% this year, it is down nearly 5% from last year.

GameStop previously lagged in the mobile gaming market, struggling to remain competitive. It announced layoffs earlier this year as the company sought to improve profitability and fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Now, the video game retailer is trying to gain a foothold.



The meme stock made a comeback in May when Roaring Kitty, the American investor known for his posts on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, returned online, driving GameStop and other stocks sharply. Prior to this, GameStop’s shares peaked in 2021, when Roaring Kityy and other small investors caused a surge in the price of meme stocks.