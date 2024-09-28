A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup

Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic first shuttered offices and emptied the streets of lower Manhattan, the financial district is bustling — but with fewer businesspeople and more families.
The Glenlivet — the oldest legal distillery in the Scottish Highlands — revealed a $55,000 scotch this week to celebrate the brand’s 200th anniversary.
Two years ago, while rummaging through old filing cabinets at Hayes Farm — a former slave plantation in North Carolina — antiques appraiser Ken Farmer made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.
Central Park views, a Big Sur getaway, and a timeless Tudor: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings
Central Park views, a Big Sur getaway, and a timeless Tudor: This week's most fabulous real estate listings
The Iron Throne, Taylor Swift’s cowgirl boots, and Bruce Lee’s nunchaku: This week’s auction block roundup
The Iron Throne, Taylor Swift's cowgirl boots, and Bruce Lee's nunchaku: This week's auction block roundup
It’s no secret that some places make it far more challenging to maintain a mane than others. A vacation in low humidity Las Vegas can leave your hair feeling dry and staticky, while a trip to high-humidity Houston can turn even the most well-managed locks into a frizzy mess.