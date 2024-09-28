Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the most fabulous real estate listings and auction block items

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: StreetEasy, The Glenlivet, Brunk Auctions, Coldwell Banker Realty, John Lamparski/Getty Images (Getty Images), Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Priced out? Why not sleep in an old Goldman Sachs office — for $4,000 a month

Priced out? Why not sleep in an old Goldman Sachs office — for $4,000 a month

Image for article titled A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: StreetEasy

Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic first shuttered offices and emptied the streets of lower Manhattan, the financial district is bustling — but with fewer businesspeople and more families.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

The Glenlivet has a new $55,000 scotch to celebrate its 200th anniversary

The Glenlivet has a new $55,000 scotch to celebrate its 200th anniversary

Staged commercial photograph of a red Glenlivet scotch bottle and gold accents on a teal background
Photo: The Glenlivet

The Glenlivet — the oldest legal distillery in the Scottish Highlands — revealed a $55,000 scotch this week to celebrate the brand’s 200th anniversary.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Bidding starts at $1 million for a rare copy of the Constitution

Bidding starts at $1 million for a rare copy of the Constitution

Image for article titled A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Brunk Auctions

Two years ago, while rummaging through old filing cabinets at Hayes Farm — a former slave plantation in North Carolina — antiques appraiser Ken Farmer made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Central Park views, a Big Sur getaway, and a timeless Tudor: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings

Central Park views, a Big Sur getaway, and a timeless Tudor: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings

Image for article titled A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Coldwell Banker Realty

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

The Iron Throne, Taylor Swift’s cowgirl boots, and Bruce Lee’s nunchaku: This week’s auction block roundup

The Iron Throne, Taylor Swift’s cowgirl boots, and Bruce Lee’s nunchaku: This week’s auction block roundup

Heritage Auctions Vice President Joe Maddalena attends the “Game Of Thrones” Mother Of All Auctions at Heritage Auctions on September 16, 2024 in New York City.
Heritage Auctions Vice President Joe Maddalena attends the “Game Of Thrones” Mother Of All Auctions at Heritage Auctions on September 16, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

The 10 American cities where you’re most likely to have a bad hair day

The 10 American cities where you’re most likely to have a bad hair day

Image for article titled A $55,000 Glenlivet, a $1 million Constitution, and living in a Goldman office: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that some places make it far more challenging to maintain a mane than others. A vacation in low humidity Las Vegas can leave your hair feeling dry and staticky, while a trip to high-humidity Houston can turn even the most well-managed locks into a frizzy mess.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8