What’s driving the clean energy wave?

The IEA’s analysis shows that the volatile period in fossil fuel markets caused by the war in Ukraine prompted a scramble for oil and gas supply, but also opened the door to accelerated momentum behind a range of clean energy technologies. Meanwhile, new policies were aligned with climate goals through instruments like the US Inflation Reduction Act and new initiatives in Europe, Japan, and elsewhere.

Other important drivers of the clean energy wave include electric vehicles, batteries, and heat pumps.

The spending has countries competing to strengthen their footholds in the emerging clean energy economy, where investments are going toward renewable power, nuclear, grids, storage, low-emission fuels, efficiency improvements and end-use renewables, and electrification.

Notably, more than $1 billion per day is expected to go into solar investments in 2023, which for the first time is attracting slightly higher investment than oil is.

