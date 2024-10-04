GM had to close two of its most profitable plants because of Hurricane Helene

In This Story GM -3.53%

General Motors has stopped production at two profitable plants, located in Flint, Michigan, and Arlington, Texas, because of the impact on suppliers as a result of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The company said that it’s working with its suppliers that have been impacted to “resume operations as quickly and safely as possible,” per CNBC, but has not given an estimate of when that will be.

The two plants produce large pickups and SUVs. At General Motors’s (GM-3.53% ) assembly plant in Flint, the company produces the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. At its assembly plant in Arlington, GM produces the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade-V full-size SUVs, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Due to the hurricane’s impact, General Motors said all shifts for production at the two assembly plants were canceled on Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4.

General Motors’s vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, Jeffrey Morrison stated that Hurricane Helene and the port strike, which concluded on Thursday night, served as disruptive factors for the company, per CNBC (CMCSA-2.70% ) .