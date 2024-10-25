How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Autos

Plus, a self-driving car firm backed by Nvidia and Uber is now on America’s roads

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled GM gets Wall Street love, Tesla gets a win, and the best and worst car deals: Autos news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan, Spencer Platt, standret, Kia


GM is hanging a gangbusters 2024. Tesla finally stopped the bleeding. And we rundown the best and worst deals on new cars right now.

Check out those and more highlights from this week in autos news.

GM is having one hell of a year

General Motors
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

General Motors (GM) on Tuesday raised its guidance for the full year after its third-quarter results dramatically outperformed Wall Street’s expectations.

Tesla stock soars 13% thanks to an earnings beat and Elon Musk’s ‘best guesses’

Tesla
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock is staying strong in trading Thursday after the company delivered earnings that largely surprised Wall Street and Elon Musk delivered a new round of optimistic forecasts.

The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Image: standret (Getty Images)

Cars — especially new ones — are always expensive, whether you’re Richie Rich or Charlie Bucket. That’s one factor driving automakers and dealerships to constantly offer deals, whether through cash rebates and financing or free maintenance visits.

The 10 worst deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

2024 Kia K5
Photo: Kia

Generally speaking, new car supply has been up for a while, prices are a lot closer to being fair and if you shop around, you can probably find something acceptable for less than MSRP. That said, not all brands and not all vehicles are priced equally. Some new cars are just a bad deal right now, and you’re probably better off looking at one of their competitors unless you want that specific car so badly that you’re still willing to pay the dealer markup.

A self-driving car firm backed by Nvidia and Uber is now on America’s roads

Wayve’s vehicles
Photo: Wayve

A London-based autonomous vehicle startup backed by Uber and Softbank (SFTBY) is finally going international.

Elon Musk says Tesla will open ride-hailing to the public in two states next year

Tesla
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Elon Musk on Wednesday said his company plans to soon roll out a ride-hailing service similar to Uber (UBER) in two states friendly to self-driving cars.

Wall Street is loving GM right now

General Motors
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Several analysts have raised their price target for General Motors (GM) stock after the company easily outperformed Wall Street’s expectations — again — and raised its full-year guidance.

Tesla stock soars after beating analysts’ profit expectations

Tesla
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday reported mixed earnings for its last quarter, with revenue failing to meet expectations, strong profits, and a renewed promise for more affordable vehicles on the way.

20 of the most boring cars ever made

Photo: Nissan

Not all cars can be heart-stoppingly exciting. For 99 percent of the population, a car is just something to get folks from Point A to Point B, and there’s nothing really wrong with that... if you like dull and boring cars. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of them out there, and that’s what has led me to my question from last week.

10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest

Photo: Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images)

Some used car prices are going down slowly and supply chain disruptions are abating, but buying a new car is still a headache. At least that’s the case for those looking to buy popular cars like the Toyota Rav4 or full size trucks from Ford, Chevy and Ram. But, certain other cars are just sitting on dealer lots, and savvy buyers can use this to their advantage in some cases, as Car and Driver reports. 

