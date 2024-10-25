GM gets Wall Street love, Tesla gets a win, and the best and worst car deals: Autos news roundup

GM is hanging a gangbusters 2024. Tesla finally stopped the bleeding. And we rundown the best and worst deals on new cars right now.
Check out those and more highlights from this week in autos news.
Cars — especially new ones — are always expensive, whether you’re Richie Rich or Charlie Bucket. That’s one factor driving automakers and dealerships to constantly offer deals, whether through cash rebates and financing or free maintenance visits.
Generally speaking, new car supply has been up for a while, prices are a lot closer to being fair and if you shop around, you can probably find something acceptable for less than MSRP. That said, not all brands and not all vehicles are priced equally. Some new cars are just a bad deal right now, and you’re probably better off looking at one of their competitors unless you want that specific car so badly that you’re still willing to pay the dealer markup.
A London-based autonomous vehicle startup backed by Uber and Softbank (SFTBY) is finally going international.
Several analysts have raised their price target for General Motors (GM) stock after the company easily outperformed Wall Street’s expectations — again — and raised its full-year guidance.
Not all cars can be heart-stoppingly exciting. For 99 percent of the population, a car is just something to get folks from Point A to Point B, and there’s nothing really wrong with that... if you like dull and boring cars. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of them out there, and that’s what has led me to my question from last week.
Some used car prices are going down slowly and supply chain disruptions are abating, but buying a new car is still a headache. At least that’s the case for those looking to buy popular cars like the Toyota Rav4 or full size trucks from Ford, Chevy and Ram. But, certain other cars are just sitting on dealer lots, and savvy buyers can use this to their advantage in some cases, as Car and Driver reports.