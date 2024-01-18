News

Google says more layoffs are coming after slashing 100 YouTube jobs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the layoffs won't be as widespread as they were in 2023

By
Laura Bratton
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google’s “ambitious goals” for 2024 apparently don’t include some workers. The company said this week that more layoffs are ahead.

Suggested Reading

That's a wrap for Davos 2025. Here's what we learned
Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers have settled opioid lawsuits for $7.4 billion
Spirit Airlines will start banning certain clothes and tattoos on planes
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

That’s come amid broader job cuts in the tech sector to start 2024.

“We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a memo Wednesday reported by The Verge. “The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices.”

Tech layoffs are already on pace to surpass last year after another brutal week
Will taking your layoff story to TikTok change your chances of getting hired?

The memo came only a day after another leaked memo showed that Google would cut hundreds of jobs on its advertising sales team, and just hours after an announcement that the company was slashing 100 jobs at YouTube. So far, Google has likely laid off more than 1,000 workers in 2024 — though it has not specified a number.

There have been more than 7,500 layoffs in the tech industry in just the first 17 days of the year, squashing hopes for an end to last year’s doom and gloom in the sector.

Technology firms are still feeling a comedown from the sector’s 2021 boom, when the companies were hiring left and right. Meanwhile, industry giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google are no longer seen as the gold star employers they once were, with layoffs hampering workers’ morale.

Pichai told Google employees that the coming layoffs “are not at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team.” In 2023, the company cut about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce.

Tech layoffs may be happening in part due to companies shifting their priorities, as many have gone all-in on generative AI.

Google stock edged up about 0.8% to $144.08 in Thursday morning trading.