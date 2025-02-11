Google Maps now calls the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America instead

In This Story GOOGL

Google Maps (GOOGL) has updated the name for the “Gulf Of Mexico,” now calling it the “Gulf of America” following President Donald Trump’s order changing the name recognized by the U.S. government.

The switch specifically applies for users in the U.S. It does not apply to users in Mexico, who still see the body of water called the “Gulf of Mexico.” Users everywhere else will see both names.

On his first day in office, Trump issued an executive order directing U.S. authorities to make the name change. And Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum posted Sunday that the government map had been updated, tweeting, “It’s official!”

“In the U.S., the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) has officially updated ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of Americam,’” Google said a statement. “As we announced two weeks ago and consistent with our longstanding practices, we’ve begun rolling out changes to reflect this update,”

Last month, Google said on X that it has a “longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”