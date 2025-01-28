Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, following Trump

This story incorporates reporting from USA Today, NBC New York, Deadline.com, Yahoo and tyla.



Google announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its Maps application, aligning with a recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump. This change will be implemented once updates are made in federal geographic databases. The renaming, which affects only users in the United States, reflects updated information from official government sources as per Google’s standard practice for handling geographic names.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The transition stems from an executive order signed by Trump on his first day in office. This directive requires the federal government to modify official maps to replace the Gulf of Mexico with the Gulf of America. While the order was enacted several days ago, it signifies a directive, and its enactment could take months. It initially impacts U.S. maps and documents, with possible implications for digital representations globally.

Advertisement

In an announcement on the social media platform X, Google stated that it would incorporate the changes promptly once the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) updates its records. Google cited its longstanding policy of updating map information when official sources introduce new data. The company emphasized this process during its announcement, noting adjustments to the names of Mount McKinley and Denali as similar examples of this policy at work.

Advertisement

The renaming will apply strictly to U.S. users on Google Maps. Outside the country, the body of water will still be recognized globally and in Mexico as the Gulf of Mexico. This distinction underscores the company’s approach to honoring internationally accepted geographic names, even when they differ from those mandated within specific national borders.

Advertisement

The change is part of Google’s broader plan to update its maps based on new government directives and official geographic databases, ensuring users access the most current and accurate information. This update aligns with previous decisions to update or alter names based on officially recognized changes in geographic nomenclature.

The renaming initiative has sparked considerable curiosity and debate regarding the implications of such changes in digital map services. It represents a broader modern challenge, where geopolitical decisions influence digital representations that millions of users rely on. For Google, this underscores the balance between adhering to international conventions and respecting sovereign directives, navigating a sensitive terrain that blends technology, policy, and user experience.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the changes to Google Maps will also include updates to North America’s tallest peak, with Denali labeled as Mount McKinley following the GNIS update. Such changes emphasize the continual evolution of Google Maps as a tool for geopolitical accuracy, revolutionary in providing real-time audio-visual data integrated with global policy shifts.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.