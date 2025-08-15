Intel shares jumped after reports that the Trump administration is considering taking a stake in the struggling tech firm, marking the President’s latest direct intervention in the private chipmaking industry.

The potential investment would support Intel’s plans to build a factory hub in Ohio, according to Bloomberg, and would come at a time when Intel has been cutting jobs as part of a cost cutting drive, having fallen behind rivals like Nvidia in the global AI chipmaking race.

The size of the proposed stake is unclear, per the report, but it would be paid for by the U.S. government. White House spokesman Kush Desai said "discussion about hypothetical deals should be regarded as speculation unless officially announced by the administration."

Intel shares were up 10.7% on Friday morning, shortly after the bell.

A stake in Intel would be President Donald Trump’s latest try at intervening in the chipmaking industry. Earlier this week, the U.S. government announced a deal that would have two of Intel’s rivals, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, pay 15% of their revenues from sales in China to the state.

Separately, in July, the Department of Defense said it would take a $400 million preferred stake in MP Materials, a U.S. company that mines and processes rare earth metals — key ingredients for things like electric cars, wind turbines, and military tech.

The reported deal with Intel would also mark a sharp turnaround after Trump demanded last week that its CEO Lip-Bu Tan resign over purported connections to the Chinese government, describing him as someone who’s “conflicted” in his business dealings.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” Trump wrote in an Aug. 7 social media post.

Tan took over Intel in March, as the company was locked in negotiations with the Trump administration to shift its chip-making plants to a Taiwanese rival. However, Intel is seen by many as the best chance for the U.S. to compete with global rivals like TSMC, and the Ohio plant would help the country make sure it can make high-end semiconductors on home soil.

Intel received $8 billion in direct federal funding under the bipartisan Chips and Science Act, which former President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022. That government cash was meant to be directed to fortify Intel’s domestic computer chip manufacturing with new projects including the Ohio plant.

Trump announced a new 100% tariff on semiconductor imports last week, but included an enormous caveat that could spare tech firms like Intel. U.S. companies that have planned a domestic spending spree in the country are likely to avoid the sizable import tax. Intel has stated it will pour $100 billion in new U.S. corporate spending over the next five years, a move it had announced before the 2024 election.

Intel did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment.

—Joseph Zeballos-Roig contributed to this article.