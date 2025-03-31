Earnings Snapshots

Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 31, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
TRNR+4.62%

Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR+4.62%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
The ETF strategy built to thrive during market volatility, according to a fund manager
The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's financial performance, reporting total revenue of $5.4 million, a significant increase from $1.0 million in the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of CLMBR, Inc.

Suggested Reading

Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
The ETF strategy built to thrive during market volatility, according to a fund manager
The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Fitness product revenue accounted for 74% of the total revenue, with membership and training revenues contributing 15% and 11%, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Content

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager

Related Content

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager

Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $34.9 million, down from $51.4 million in the previous year. The reduction in net loss is attributed to increased revenue and cost management efforts.

Advertisement

Operating expenses decreased by 46% to $26.4 million, driven by reductions in research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

Advertisement

Interest expense increased significantly to $7.7 million, reflecting the company's financing activities.

The company highlighted its strategy to expand its product and service offerings internationally, with a focus on the United Kingdom and Canada.

Advertisement

Interactive Strength Inc. continues to explore strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enhance its market position and drive future growth.

The filing also outlines the company's risk factors, including competition, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions that could impact its financial performance.

Advertisement

Interactive Strength Inc. emphasizes its commitment to improving operational efficiency and leveraging its recent acquisition to achieve long-term profitability.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Interactive Strength Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.