India’s efforts to lure big smartphone companies

India’s $6.6-billion financial program to boost local smartphone manufacturing under the production-linked incentive scheme has attracted global majors. The government’s promotional program came at a time when China’s tech crackdown and the covid-19-linked shutdowns compelled companies to shift their production base to alternative hubs.

This boosted India’s potential, setting it up to replace Vietnam and become the world’s second-largest mobile phone exporter after China, the daily reported.

Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus, also assemble many of their handsets in India.

Apple’s contract manufacturing partners Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, had also set up units in India. However, Taiwan-based Wistron has wound up its operations, Quartz reported last month.

“India now accounts for 5% of total iPhone production, up from less than 1% in 2020,” The Economic Times reported in April.

Apple also opened its first retail stores in India this year. It plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in India to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025.

