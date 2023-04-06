Apple’s first India store, years in the making, is finally here

Apple has been teasing plans for an India retail store since 2016. Seven years later, it’s finally here.



The company finally released a picture of the barricade of its first ever Indian retail store in Mumbai, the country’s financial hub, on Apr. 5. The store will be located in Jio World Drive—the mall owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani—in the upscale commercial hub called Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

So far, Apple has only sold goods and offered services in India via authorized third-party retailers, or through online portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Apple has already been boosting ties to India on the supply side of the business , producing lower-end phones in the country since 2017. It’s been investing in new factories with the aim of producing 25% of all its iPhones in the country. Next, it’s looking to expand its customer base in the country through it s town hall-esque stores, with free wifi, modern boardrooms for co-working, workshops with “creative pros,” and more.

With India’s population on track to overtake China’s, and US-China trade tensions running high, Apple has been keen to tap into the promise of the south Asian nation. The country’s growing middle class make it an ideal target audience for iPhones, iPads, and more. And giving them world-class production options and services is paramount to building a base.

There’s still no official date for the store opening, but reports peg it for later this month.

What the Apple Mumbai store promises to offer

🛍️ Shop one-on-one with a Specialist at an Apple Store.

🤝 Get expert service and support at the Genius Bar

🔀 Exchange iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac at the Apple Store for credit towards your next purchase.

Location of interest: Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex

Apple has chosen a prime location for its first retail outlet in India. Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which is morphing into the city’s main business district, houses offices for multinational companies and banks.

BKC recently made headlines for hosting what is being touted as India’s answer to the Met Gala: the opening of the multi-disciplinary Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Arts Centre (NMACC). The launch of the first-of-its-kind cultural arts space was flanked by both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities—from Shahrukh Khan to Zendaya.

Quotable: Apple is getting ready to open its first store in India

“Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.” —Apple India website

A brief timeline of Apple launching its India retail store

2008: In August, Apple debuts in India, aiming to set up a brick-and-mortar presence in the country.

2016: After CEO Tim Cook’s fanfare-filled maiden trip to the country, Apple finally secures permission from the government to plan a retail presence. Apple’s inability to source at least 30% of raw materials locally—a requirement for foreign retailers establishing standalone stores in India—prevents it from setting up shop for another three years.

2019: After much lobbying, India eases local sourcing norms for foreign retailers, including Apple. By October of that year, the firm reportedly scouted a 25,000 square foot location in one of Mumbai’s business parks to be its flagship India store–you guessed it, in BKC.

2020: The pandemic hits and derails offline store plans. In September, Apple launches its online store in India.

2023: Apple teases its BKC, Mumbai retail store plans in April.

Fun fact: Apple BKC logo

The Apple BKC logo was influenced by Mumbai’s iconic “Kaali Peeli” (black and yellow) taxi art.

Apple retail stores, by the digits

522: Number of Apple stores around the world

25: Countries Apple has retail stores in worldwide

13: Retail store jobs Apple listed in India in November 2021, including technical specialists, store leaders and managers, operations experts, business pros, and its trademark Genius bar specialists at “various locations in India.”

1 million: Jobs Apple supports in India, including its own fulltime employees, developers of apps for its iOS ecosystem, and workers at its factories.

One more thing: India is getting another Apple store

Apple is also building a store in the capital, New Delhi. It’ll be in Select Citywalk mall in Saket, and is less than half the Mumbai store’s size at 10,000 square feet.

