Jack Dorsey's Block unveils open-source AI agent

This story incorporates reporting from ZDNet, Business Insider and MSN.



Block, the technology company founded by Jack Dorsey, has announced the official launch of Goose, its open-source AI agent.

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

Goose represents a major initiative in Block’s portfolio, known for Square, Cash App, Tidal, and Afterpay. This AI tool, previously available in beta, has undergone extensive redevelopment to improve functionality. Goose aims to perform a wide range of tasks — from simplifying everyday duties to complex software development — boosting efficiency for both the technically inclined and general users.

Advertisement

Goose has already demonstrated impressive capabilities, such as rewriting entire platforms in different coding languages. According to Block engineers, Goose can save developers up to 20% of their time, sometimes autonomously handling tasks that would typically take days to complete.

Advertisement

Block’s move to Goose follows a growing trend of companies opting for open-source solutions and aligns with Dorsey’s long-standing advocacy for open-source technologies.

Advertisement

The introduction of Goose has sparked interest beyond Block’s engineering teams as non-technical personnel across various sectors have shown eagerness to utilize Goose’s capabilities. Block anticipates Goose will catalyze a more democratized access to AI technology, enabling a broader range of users to engage with AI tools and streamline their workflows.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.