Leadership

Jamie Dimon says succession planning for JPMorgan Chase is his top priority

"We all want to get that exactly right," the JPMorgan CEO said at a conference

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)
JPM+3.00%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM+3.00%) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that his top priority is finding a successor.

“We all want to get that exactly right,” Dimon said at a conference in New York, Reuters reported.

Dimon has run JPMorgan Chase since 2006 and said he and his team spend a great deal of time thinking about what’s next. There are a number of “extremely” qualified candidates in the mix, he added.

Dimon said Tuesday that JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto “could run the bank tomorrow.”

Other potential successors include commercial and investment banking leads Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh, consumer business chief Marianne Lake, and the head of asset and wealth management, Mary Erdoes.

Dimon’s statements at the Council of Institutional Investors came as former President Donald Trump floated — and then recanted — the idea of choosing Dimon as his treasury secretary if he wins the election.

Dimon also warned Tuesday that he sees a possible future dominated by stagflation.

“I would say the worst outcome is stagflation — recession, higher inflation,” Dimon said, according to CNBC. “And by the way, I wouldn’t take it off the table.”