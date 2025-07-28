Jeff Bezos is having a very busy summer.

The Amazon founder got married to former broadcast journalist Lauren Sanchez in June — and, since them, has became a few billion dollars richer.

Since the end of June, Bezos has sold nearly $5.7 billion in Amazon stock, according to SEC filings. As of his last filing on Friday, Bezos now holds more than 883.7 million Amazon shares after selling millions over the past month.

Most notably, as Bezos was saying "I do" to Sanchez in Venice surrounded by other billionaires, celebrities, and royalty, Morgan Stanley was selling millions of the executive chair’s Amazon shares on his behalf.

The broker filed to sell 25 million of the founder’s shares of Amazon common stock — amounting to a market value of $5.4 billion — on the day of his wedding. Bezos sold shares valued at nearly $690 million on his wedding day alone.

Bezos is the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $252 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. On his wedding day, when this year's selloff began, Bezos had a net worth of $244 billion.

He donated 633,812 shares to non-profit organizations throughout May and June, the filing said. Bezos adopted his plan to sell 25 million in shares in March of this year.

Bezos unloaded about $13.5 billion worth of Amazon stock last year, the first time he’d sold his shares since 2021.

Since 2002, the founder has sold over $50 billion of the company’s shares, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon is set to share its second quarter earnings on Thursday — one week since Bezos completed his last sale of Amazon shares.

—Kevin Ryan contributed to this article.